YouTube Star Nikita Dragun Talks About How Amazing Mom Kylie Jenner Inspires Her: ‘She’s Such A Boss’

Nikita Dragun dished with HollywoodLife about her friendship with the KarJenner clan and also revealed some humorous insights into her billionaire pal, Kylie Jenner!

YouTube sensation Nikita Dragun, 23, has been friends with the Kardashian sisters for quite some time. So the model and beauty vlogger recently sat down with HollywoodLife at the Siwear Sunglasses event by Hrush Achemyan on July 19 and dished EXCLUSIVELY on her longtime friendships with the KarJenner clan. We asked Nikita if she had any plans on a collaboration with Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner and she responded, “I just think that they are such incredible ‘boss’ women, and have redefined so much and I think that in any way I can support other amazing CEOs, and they’re honestly the nicest people ever. So I mean, I’m always down to collaborate with the girls and to have a moment, they’re so great.”

Nikita also shared a little insight into what fans may not know about Kylie and she revealed, “When I went to Kylie’s Kylie Skin launch party she was just so good at rollerskating and I was like ‘shook.’ She’s like the best, she was laughing at me and I was over here struggling to keep my wig on.” As for rumors about Kylie and Travis Scott getting married, Nikita said, “Girl, I don’t know you can go ask her that, I don’t f***ing know. I’m so worried about myself and I’m in my own fantasy I really don’t know anything about those to be honest.”

Nikita recently made headlines when she came to the defense of fellow YouTuber James Charles after his very public feud with Tati Westbrook. James came under fire after Tati exposed her former friend’s behavior and accused him of having a history of trying to “manipulate” straight men. Nikita stood by her friend and explained why she thought the controversy was blown out of proportion. She took to Twitter on May 13 and wrote, “I heard a situation needed some clarification.” She included a series of text message screenshots from the day that James was accused of “betraying” Tati, and linked up with her rival company Sugar Bear Hair at Coachella.

“My friend was in an emergency and texted me in the moment… unfortunately since @dragunbeauty used all of our marketing budget on the fantasy, i connected him with sugar bear. nothing shady,” she explained. Nikita’s shared images of her conversation with James where he pleaded for her to check with her Sugar Bear contact to see if they could hook it up with an “Artist Pass,” since fans in the general VIP area were allegedly “attacking” him. Evidently, Nikita’s contact came through, and when James later posted about Sugar Bear at the festival, it started the online feud of the century.