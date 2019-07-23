Heidi Klum, 46, Works On Her Tan As She Sunbathes In Nothing But A String Bikini – See Pics

Heidi Klum took to Instagram on July 23 to share two close-up photos of her fit behind while tanning on the sand in a polka dotted string bikini.

Heidi Klum, 46, is definitely enjoying her summer days! The German model confidently showed off two revealing photos on Instagram on July 23 and her fans were absolutely loving it. In the eye-catching close-up pics, Heidi’s body from the neck down, including her toned legs and fit behind, can be seen as she lays on her stomach over a towel in the sand. She was topless as to make sure she avoided any tan lines and was wearing a thong style bikini bottom that was gray with white polka dots. “WORKING ON TAN AND WEDDING/TO DO LIST 🤗❤️🌞👙,” Heidi captioned the steamy pics.

It didn’t take long for fans of Heidi’s to comment on the impressive bikini pics and they were full of compliments! “Omg sexy😘,” one follower wrote. “Looking good 😍❤️,” wrote another. “The sun and the moon are out at the same time!” a third follower joked.

Before her latest pic, Heidi shared a different sexy Instagram photo of herself posing in only a red sweater on July 15. The blonde beauty sat for the photo while in Tokyo, Japan and it definitely got just as much attention as her latest pic. Between her gorgeous smile and long legs, there was a lot to be awed by in the photo.

Apart from her amazing looks, Heidi has been in the headlines for secretly marrying Tom Kaulitz, 29, in a private ceremony on Feb. 22. As her latest caption for her pic reveals, although she’s already married, she’s planning to celebrate with a big wedding that is reportedly supposed to take place in Italy. The festivities will be on a luxury yacht in Aug., according to DailyMailTV, and the lovebirds have invited multiple celebrities, including Simon Cowell, Tim Gunn, and Michael Kors.