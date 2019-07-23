Angelina Pivarnick Reveals She Thinks Pauly D Is ‘Freaking Hot’ After Social Media Flirting

Angelina Pivarnick may be engaged to be married but that doesn’t mean she can’t appreciate a good looking man – namely Pauly D. Here’s why she can’t stop gushing about her ‘Jersey Shore’ co-star.

Angelina Pivarnick, 33, thinks that Pauly D is “freaking hot” and she doesn’t care who knows it. The Jersey Shore Vacation star – who is engaged to her beau Chris Larangeira – gushed about the 39-year-old DJ in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. On May 9 Angelina posted a photo of Pauly D on Instagram and added a flirty caption, writing, “God he’s so handsome @DJPaulyD !!!!!” Asked what her man thinks about the flirting, she was pretty frank. “Yeah, me and him, we go back and forth,” she said. “I just think that me and Pauly are really cool and like I go out to his events and stuff. Like I said, I just think…he’s just doing amazing right now…”

Angelina added, “Obviously he’s a good looking guy. I always tell him, ‘You’re so cute.’ I tell Vinny [Guadagnino] that too. But my fiancé is really cool about it. He knows as long as I go home with him at the end of the day then it’s all good. My fiancé knows I’m a little bit of a flirt. Maybe that’s something I need to work on. Obviously we all know Pauly’s freaking hot. Let’s be realistic.”

Pauly D and Vinny’s quest to find the right women for them was the subject of the Bachelorette-style TV show, Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny. Angelina – who appeared on one episode – had something to say about the singletons. Asked which one of them will settled down first, she said, “Oh God, the boys, the boys, the boys… When I went into that house and I [filmed] Double Shot At Love… the girls [looked] like nice people, but I just didn’t see anybody that was up to Pauly’s speed. I’m not trying to be mean, but that’s just my take on it.”

She added, “I said, ‘Dude just be single, right now.’ He’s rocking it. The guy’s a fricking superstar. You know what I mean? He’s killing it. He’s DJ-ing all the time. I mean, I don’t really think he should settle down right now. I think he’s just living life and he’s living his best life right now. But, I don’t know. I feel like if it was him or Vinny, I would say…Vinny’s very particular as well. I would say Pauly. I don’t know why I feel that. I feel like he would settle down first, especially cause he’s a little bit older than Vinny, too.”

Whoever Pauly D does settle down with – despite her flirty comments – Angelina is not a candidate, as she is rocking an engagement ring from her man, Chris. On July 15 the couple celebrated their two-year anniversary, which she marked with an Instagram post and series of photos. “Happy two year anniversary to my better half @chris_e_piss_e two years of craziness with you,” she wrote. “Even though you drive me insane u are my best friend and the way you love our animals makes me love u even more. Happy 2 years babe.”