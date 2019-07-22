Mya gets thrown for a loop when she learns she’s got a surprise performance on her hands in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘Girls Cruise.’

Mya, 39, gets a special request to perform at an event in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the July 22 episode of Girls Cruise. This is the first she’s hearing about the performance and now she needs to know everything. She quickly learns that there’s going to be no soundcheck and she’ll perform about 3 songs in a “cool, chill spot” in the city. That’s all the information she gets. “Honestly, I’m nervous as heck,” Mya admits.

This performance has definitely caught Mya off guard. “I like to prepare, but I don’t want to let anybody down so I’m going to let go a little bit and just be more open to new things,” Mya says in our EXCLUSIVE preview. However, that doesn’t mean she isn’t a little hesitant about the whole thing. She’s just got to go with the flow this time.

Girls Cruise follows Mya, Lil’ Kim, Chilli, and Wild N’ Out comedians Pretty Vee and B. Simone as they set sail on the ultimate Caribbean vacation. Over the course of this trip, this cast will experience epic adventures, emotional breakthroughs, and romances. There’s never going to be a dull moment on this cruise, that’s for sure.

The logline for the July 22 episode reads: “Lil’ Kim and her guests jump off the yacht to catch the flavors of Barbados and pay homage to the Queen of the island herself, Rihanna.” Girls Cruise airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on VH1.