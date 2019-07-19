Tom Brady is determined his kids are going to have the same fearlessness he has. In a gripping video, he jumps off a cliff next to a waterfall while dragging daughter Vivian behind him.

Tom Brady is known for his nerves of steel when it comes to being a six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback. He uses that ice water in his veins in real life too. The 41-year-old is on vacation with his family in South America and he hit up a local waterfall to do some cliff jumping and brought along his six-year-old daughter Vivian. Tom posted a video to his Instagram on July 19 that showed her in a pink swimsuit at the rock’s edge with about a 20 foot drop into a pool of water fed by a waterfall to their right.

Tom climbed onto the cliff next to her as Vivi looked a little nervous. She clutched her dad’s left hand tightly as he instructed how they needed to jump out far out from the rock as to not impact on the way down. He asked his daughter “Ready?” and she initially didn’t respond then he repeated himself and she nodded. Apparently he doesn’t believe in “one, two, three” countdowns as he said “one” then yelled “jump,” pulling Vivian off the cliff with him. Fortunately they stuck the landing in the water perfectly.

“If Vivi is going to be an Olympic champion one day, it probably won’t be in synchronized diving. Daddy always gives her a 10 though! 🏅🏅🏅,” Tom captioned the heart-stopping video. Later on in the comments he wrote “I didn’t want to be the first Brady to fall off a cliff!🤣🤣.” His wife Gisele Bundchen, 39, usually is the first to comment on his Instagram posts with something loving and supportive, but she remained noticeably quiet when it came to seeing her daughter dragged off a cliff.

Celebrities were both shocked and amused by the video. Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson commented “You KNOW I have complete faith in you as a man, friend, player and father – but this just gave me anxiety. Geeezus 😂👏🏾👏🏾.” NBA star Steph Curry left”😂😂😂😂😂😂😂” in the comments. Pro surfer Kelly Slater asked Tom “That shoulder ok? 😬” following the cliff jump, while retired NFL superstar quarterback Brett Favre wrote “She is a 10 but old dad gets a👎😂😂😂.”