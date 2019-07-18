Kylie Jenner ended her Turks and Caicos trip with a bang when she showed off her incredible figure in a sexy cutout yellow swimsuit.

Kylie Jenner, 21, has been having an amazing time on her girls trip to Turks and Caicos and has rocked a slew of seriously sexy outfits while away. Her latest look may just be our favorite, though, as she posted a picture of herself and her friend, Yris Palmer, sitting on a boat wearing sexy bathing suits. Kylie showed off her amazingly toned figure in a bright yellow Kylie Skin x Mint Swim Klein bathing suit, which only costs $49. The one-piece swimsuit is basically a bikini, as the entire stomach was cutout, showing off Kylie’s rock hard abs, while one strap down the side connects the suit at the hips. Not only did Kylie flaunt her taut tummy, the super hi-rise bottoms showed off her curvaceous legs. In a second photo Kylie posted, she showed a closeup of herself in the swimsuit and it’s just a zoomed in photo of her abs, while also showing off her neon yellow french manicure.

Kylie’s neon swimsuit was just one of the many sexy looks she rocked on her vacation. In addition to this bathing suit, she also rocked a stunning powder blue Chanel string bikini that showed off massive cleavage. Aside from swimsuits, one of our other favorite looks from Kylie was definitely her skintight, two-piece green Maisie Wilen ensemble to match her bestie, Anastasia Karanikolaou. Kylie looked flawless in the skintight long-sleeve YS101 Green and Yellow Brain Printed Lightweight Jersey Crewneck Top which was super cropped, ending just below her breasts. She paired the top with the matching high-waisted YS302 Green and Yellow Brain Printed Lightweight Jersey Leggings, which hugged her frame perfectly. The outfit showed off Kylie’s insanely toned abs, which were on full display in the crop top, while the pants hugged her curvaceous behind. She topped her look off with a pair of clear PVC Yeezy thong sandals and left her black hair down in natural waves.

The mother-of-one also looked stunning in a skintight sheer powder blue Jacquemus Rib Knit One Shoulder Maxi Dress, which had an insanely plunging neckline that started all the way at her hip, revealing her tanned and toned legs. She topped her sexy look off with a pair of Jacquemus Les Chaussures Riviera Pumps and accessorized with blue Jacquemus Les Creoles Brila Crystal Hoop Earrings and blue Jacquemus Square Sunglasses.

We have been loving all of Kylie’s sexy looks while on vacation in Turks and Caicos and it looked like she had an amazing time with her girlfriends.