Jose Arredondo Dead: Father Of K-Pop Star Samuel Found ‘Beaten To Death’ In Mexico

One of K-Pop’s brightest young stars, Samuel, has sadly lost his father. Jose Arredondo died after he was brutally beaten in a suspected home invasion at his Mexico City condo.

K-pop superstar Samuel, 17, is mourning the loss of his father, Jose Arredondo, after he was beaten to death in Mexico City on Tuesday, July 16, according to AP. Jose, who was the well-known owner of a car dealership in Bakersfield, California, was discovered dead with “signs of blunt force trauma,” according to the publication. Baja California Sur state prosecutors were reportedly called to a condominium after someone reported a dead body in the building. Arredondo was found “laying on the floor with several wounds caused by a knife in the back,” according to the local outlet Tribunal de Los Cabos.

A US State Department official confirmed the death of a US citizen from Cabo San Lucas to AP and said, “We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death.” At this time, no suspects have been identified. Jose’s musician son Samuel has yet to speak out on his father’s passing.

His son was part of the short-lived K-Pop duo 1Punch before embarking on a successful solo career. After the tragic news broke, Samuel’s most dedicated fans flooded his social media pages with words of love. “STAY strong our Samuel , I’m so sorry for your loss , all of Garnet Proud Of u Samuel !!! We will be always in your side !! Worldwide Garnet Is Here For You Samuel !! Please be well and stay strong 😭💛💛💛,” one fan sweetly wrote. “Samuel, we’re always there for you. Turkish Garnet will always be with you. stay strong. Do not be sad. We’il always be the one to tell you. Do not be sad,” another said in a comment below a recent Instagram post.

While details surrounding Jose’s passing are still emerging, one of his colleagues, John Pitre, Chief Operations Officer of Motor City Buick GMC and Motor City Lexus, has spoken out. “His family reached out to us and told us what happened,” he told KERO-TV. “He was in Cabo San Lucas on both business and pleasure,” Pitre said. “He had both a home and some business dealings down there. I don’t know the exact circumstances of what happened. Unfortunately, something tragic happened to him last night.”