Taylor Swift: How Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Is Supporting Her Amid Her Feud With Scooter Braun

Following Taylor Swift’s very public feud with Scooter Braun, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned that her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, has been a ‘rock’ for her through the drama.

After airing out her dirty laundry with music exec Scooter Braun, 38, Taylor Swift, 29, is getting the utmost support from those close to her. Her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 28, has her back all the way, a source tells us. “Taylor‘s loved ones have all rallied around her to support her through this battle, she’s not alone in this fight. Her boyfriend Joe has been a total rock in all of this, he’s very supportive of her taking a stand… he’s got a strong backbone. Taylor has always been pretty fearless when it comes to speaking her truth but having such a solid healthy relationship makes her feel that much stronger. What she’s going through with Scooter is so challenging, but the good news is that her personal life is all smooth sailing. She’s very grateful for that,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

It was on June 30 that Taylor revealed she woke up to the news that her masters had been sold to Scooter via his $300 milion purchase of Big Machine Records. But — she’s not letting the news leave her bitter. “Taylor is feeling much better at this point than when the shocking news broke surrounding her music,” our source continues. “Taylor was heartbroken and totally caught off guard when she initially learned the news and felt the need to speak out against what she viewed as an injustice. But Taylor is a strong, confident woman and has decided to focus on positivity and moving on from the drama. The shock over everything has somewhat blown over at this point and Taylor is just doing her best to stay positive and focus on what makes her happy which is new music. She is still weighing all her options on how to move forward and recover from this and she’s incredibly grateful for all the support she’s received from fans and other artists along the way.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Taylor’s rep for comment.

While Taylor is letting the drama roll right off her shoulders, it looks like Scooter has gotten around to viewing the ordeal as a laughing matter. The music manager joked that the “last couple of weeks have really taken a toll on [him] in a photo shared to his Instagram on July 16, when sharing an age-advanced photo of himself (as so many celebs have this week.) With the cryptic message, it appeared he may have been alluding to the label sale drama.

Meanwhile, Taylor is gearing up to release her new studio album, Lover, on August 23, and she’s making the record her priority right now. “Music is what is important. Taylor is focusing on her future music and looking to make her upcoming album the most successful yet,” our source said. “Everything that happened with Scooter was disheartening, but she is choosing to move forward and figure out the future.”