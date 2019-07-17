Sarah Hyland Shows Off Her Gorgeous Engagement Ring – See Pics Of Her Huge Diamond

Sarah Hyland’s engagement ring from Wells Adams is absolutely stunning! The actress showed off her massive diamond on July 17, just one day after the couple revealed the exciting news!

Sarah Hyland debuted her engagement ring on Instagram [SEEN HERE] on July 17, and damn — that’s one breathtaking diamond! “My fiancé… my FIANCÉ…. MYYYY FIAAANCÉÉÉÉÉ!!!!!”, the Modern Family actress, 28, captioned the new photo, following the news that The Bachelorette alum, Wells Adams, 35, proposed. The photo, which was snapped on a beach, showed the radio personality holding his fiancee, who donned a white bikini. She held her left hand high in the snap, showing off her oval-cut diamond!

Wells then took to Instagram to share a funny, but sweet photo with Sarah after he proposed. “My fiancé is cooler than yours,” she captioned the pic, which showed Sarah with her ring finger in the air and her tongue out. Meanwhile, Wells stood behind her with his sunglasses tilted down and his mouth wipe open in awe.

The former Bachelorette (season 12) contestant got down on one knee on an empty beach in front of the ocean on Tuesday night. The newly engaged couple shared a slew of photos and even an emotional video of the special moment when Wells asked Sarah to be his wife. “That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff,” the actress captioned her initial collage of photos, revealing the engagement. The pair kissed in front of a wood structure by clear blue water in the snaps.