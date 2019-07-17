Kylie Jenner & BFF Stassie Face Backlash Over New Photoshop Accusation — See The Evidence

Kylie Jenner and her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou have been accused of editing yet another photo from their Turks and Caicos getaway. This time, critics targeted the shape of Stassie’s leg.

Another Instagram photo, another chance for trolls to pick apart Kylie Jenner and Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou’s vacation photos! In this case, followers started over-analyzing a photo of the best friends posing in matching suede mini dresses, Kylie in purple and Stassie in blue, amidst their Turks and Caicos getaway. Kylie, 21, and Stassie, 22, both shared the photos to their Instagram accounts but the BFF moment was overshadowed by accusations of “Photoshop” (an antiquated suggestion, seeing that FaceTune is the rage now).

The critics believed Stassie edited the size of her thigh, as the following comments piled on under her post: “we love a photoshopped leg,” “ur leg looks so photoshopped 😭,” “Her leg lookin like it’s from Area 51,” and so forth. It’s not the first time Kylie and Stassie faced speculation that they’ve been Photoshopping their Turks and Caicos photos, as the BFFs party on the islands to celebrate the successful launch of Kylie Skincare.

Stassie actually denied she digitally enhanced one of her other posts — with Kylie’s backup! The photo under fire was a bikini photo that Stassie shared to Instagram on July 15, which attracted an unsolicited opinion from one hater. “Stass I would delete this, your private area skin is rippling, which makes the photo looked altered,” the follower commented, to which Stassie replied, “Uhhh the photo would’ve looked altered if i DID take the rippling out.” Kylie added to the clapback by chiming in, “Leave her thick thighs and phat pu**y out of this!!!!!!” Don’t mess with the Calabasas girls!

Kylie and Stassie touched down in Turks and Caicos on July 12, taking a private jet plastered with the pink Kylie Skincare logo to reach the tropical destination. Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, 20, has also tagged along, and she faced a FaceTuning accusation of her own while on vacation!