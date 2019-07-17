Kyle Richards Has A Theory As To Why Lisa Vanderpump Quit ‘RHOBH’ Before Reunion

Kyle Richards believed Lisa Vanderpump strategized her exit from ‘RHOBH,’ and used one former ‘Housewife’ who also bailed on a reunion as an example.

Lisa Vanderpump, 58, made it known that she opted out of the Season 9 reunion for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to avoid her castmates. But her former friend Kyle Richards, 50, thinks there’s a reason Lisa made it a public announcement beforehand (per the June 4 interview with DailyMailTV). “Well, I think she gave that interview yesterday so that she could say she quit, because she knew if she didn’t show up here today, that you would probably do the same thing that you had to do with Adrienne [Maloof] and fire her,” Kyle told host Andy Cohen during part one of the reunion, which aired on July 16. The reunion was taped on June 5, one day after Lisa’s bombshell confession.

Unlike Lisa, Adrienne didn’t give her fellow “Housewives” a heads-up before ditching the Season 3 reunion in 2013 (however, she has denied multiple reports that she was fired). Still, given the similarities, Kyle speculated that Lisa wanted to preempt herself from “getting fired,” by “saying that she quit yesterday.”

Ironically, Lisa slammed Adrienne’s decision to not show up to the reunion six years ago, and the throwback clip was played on Tuesday night’s reunion! “I think it was a mistake as well because I think she’s leaked stories to the press saying she wanted to quit and I don’t believe that, I believe she wanted to stay,” Lisa said in 2013, adding that Adrienne “should’ve come cleaned up the mess and moved on.” Those words didn’t age well, but Lisa agreed with a fan who tweeted that the SUR Restaurant owner’s situation is different from Adrienne’s.

Agreed.💞 — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) June 11, 2019

Andy promised a “really dramatic” reunion in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, and he wasn’t lying! “It actually was really dramatic and we moved the needle. Some surprising conflict and some surprising people coming together also,” the Bravo king told us, although he wished Lisa had been present to give her “point of view.” In regards to RHOBH’s future without its British queen, Andy said, “I think it’ll go in new directions.”