Khloe Kardashian Sweetly Cuddles With True Thompson While Sharing Her New Mom Beauty Routine

To adapt to motherhood and a child with wandering feet, Khloe Kardashian learned how to do makeup ‘really quickly’ and without relying on too many ‘wet’ products. She filmed a step-by-step tutorial featuring none other than True!

It’s a GRWM for moms! Khloe Kardashian, 35, gave the lowdown on contouring, essential oils and more in an updated version of her beauty routine since becoming a mother to True Thompson, 1, in a video for Vogue on July 17. It was only appropriate that True made a cameo in the tutorial, who looked adorable in a pink dress and mini hair buns. In between showing off beauty products, Khloe planted kisses on True’s face to the toddler’s delight — that is, before True took off in KoKo’s mansion!

“Since becoming a mom… this is what I do, I literally locked my front door, my bedroom door, so she can’t get out, so she’s kind of trapped,” Khloe joked in the video. “And normally, I allow her to have free reign because I have baby gates, ’cause then I chase after her.” But even with baby gates, Khloe revealed she has to “run after” True if her daughter is silent “for too long” — explaining why she had to revamp her beauty routine! “So I had to learn how to do makeup really quickly and not do too many wet things, because then once it’s wet and I have to run after her, it’s gonna set really weird and then I’m gonna look super blotchy,” the new mother explained.

Khloe wasn’t kidding — the tutorial didn’t run over 15 minutes! To prep her face, Khloe applied witch hazel toner, EltaMD skin care, and Drunk Elephant’s Lala Retro Whipped Cream mixed with Tom Ford’s foundation stick in the “Traceless” shade. Kourtney added that she likes to “pile on the oils” more than ever, because “after a baby you just get kind of depleted.”

Moving onto the heavy-duty products, Khloe applied KKW’s concealer, baked it with the Kylie Cosmetics translucent powder and contoured her face with a MAC palette (she called the brown powder a “magic eraser” for stubborn baby weight on the face). For eyes, Khloe took her Kylie Cosmetics x Koko Kollection eye palette and matched her nose contour with the “True’s Mom” eyeshadow. Khloe then coated on Lancôme Hypnôse Doll Lashes mascara and used a Surratt lash curler. After filling in her eyebrows, Khloe targeted her face with the essentials: her Tom Ford bronzer, blush, highlighter and lipstick (two shades from her Kylie Cosmetics x Koko Kollection, one in “Allergic To Bullsh*t,” and clear gloss). And, wala — you’ll look pink and glowy, just like Khloe!