Stormi Webster, 1, Says ‘Hi’ & ‘Bye’ In Rare New Video With Dad Travis Scott

Stormi Webster is growing up right before our eyes! The 1-year-old daughter of rapper Travis Scott, 28, and Kylie Jenner, 21, is talking up a storm. — (See what we did there?) The “Can’t Say” rapper shared a cute video while in a car with his daughter on Tuesday, where she repeated the words he asked her to say.

“All done,” Travis said, to which Stormi replied, “All done,” in her angelic voice. “Say, ‘Hi,'” Travis asked. “Hi,” she said with a cute grin as she stared into the camera. Travis then said, “Bye,” and Stormi followed, repeating after her dad. Travis, who captioned the video, “Only love Us vs The globe,” held Stormi on his lap as children’s music played in the background.

It’s unclear where the father-daughter duo was headed but, Travis has an “invitation only” event tonight. He also shared a video of him riding in a car, seemingly solo, with the text, “Can’t wait 4 tonittttteeee”. Meanwhile, Stormi’s mother, Kylie appears to still be on her “girls trip” in Turks and Caicos. The makeup mogul boarded a private jet with her BFFs, including Sofia Richie and Anastasia (Stassie) Karanikolao, on July 13, in celebration of her new Kylie Skin products — coconut lotion, body scrub, and sunscreen — launching July 22.

(Video credit: Instagram/Travis Scott)

Kylie, who brought Stormi along for the trip, shared a sweet family photo to Instagram ahead of takeoff. In the snap, she shared a kiss with Travis as she held their daughter on the steps of the jet, which read: “Kylie Skin”. While Stormi was seen playing in a pool at the squad’s private mansion in Turks, she manage to be back with her dad on Tuesday. So, it’s possible that Kylie’s vacation is over, and she’s just now sharing photos from the trip. Either way, Stormi’s growing up so fast!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star gave birth to the couple’s first child on February 1, 2018. In a recent post on Instagram, Kylie opened up about suffering anxiety after baby. “My first tattoo was ‘sanity’ to remind myself every day to keep it,” Kylie wrote in part next to a photo of her standing in front of the ocean at sunset. “I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby, I dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like I had to find myself completely again. I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human. My life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface. Be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go,” Kylie continued.