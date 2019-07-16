Emmy Nominations 2019: Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner & More — Full List Of Nominees

The 2019 Emmy nominations were unveiled live on July 16. From ‘Game of Thrones’ to ‘This Is Us,’ so many of your favorite shows and stars were nominated this year.

Awards season is officially upon us. The Good Place’s D’Arcy Carden and The Masked Singer’s Ken Jeong were on hand to announce the 2019 Emmy nominations on July 16 from Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center. The 71st annual Emmy Awards will air Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. on FOX. The ceremony will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Last year, SNL’s Colin Jost and Michael Che hosted the show. A host has yet to be announced for the 2019 Emmys.

The past year has been a game-changing one for television. From the final season of Game of Thrones to Veep’s farewell, many shows came to end and are now looking at the 2019 Emmys as their final sendoff. Game of Thrones has won 47 Emmys, more than any other primetime show in history. Shows like Big Little Lies and Stranger Things are not eligible for Emmys this year because their latest seasons premiered after the Emmys cutoff date, which was May 31.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Veep

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

Nailed It

American Ninja Warrior

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

The Voice

Top Chef

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Henry Winkler, Barry

Stephen Root, Barry

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Hale, Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman

Saturday Night Live

Who Is America?

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

James Corden, The World’s Best

Marie Kondo, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

Michael Angarano, This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Glynn Turman, How To Get Away with Murder

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones

Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away with Murder

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live

John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live

Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live

Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Peter MacNicol, Veep

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag

Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Game of Thrones walked away with a total of 32 nominations. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel had the second-most nominations with 20, followed by Chernobyl with 19.