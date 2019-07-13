Blac Chyna: Why ‘She’s Over’ Being Mad At Rob Kardashian For Blocking Dream From Her Show

Blac Chyna is done being angry with ex Rob Kardashian for refusing to allow their daughter Dream to be filmed for her new reality show. She’s decided it’s just not worth the fight.

Blac Chyna went on a serious Instagram rant on June 15 when ex Rob Kardashian‘s lawyer sent her a letter refusing to allow their daughter Dream, 2, to be filmed for her new reality show The Real Blac Chyna for the streaming service Zeus. But things have calmed down and the mother of two is moving on from the battle. “She was very, very upset when she got that legal letter from Rob but after they spoke she calmed down, she’s over being mad at him for that. He put the blame on his lawyer and she’s giving Rob the benefit of the doubt on that because it’s just not worth it to her to fight,” a source close to Chyna, 31, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She wants peace in her life and the best for her kids so she chose to rise above it as she has done many times with Rob. The most important thing to her is her kids and for that reason she wants to keep things good with her and Rob, that’s her priority,” our insider continues. In addition to Dream, Chyna also has a six-year-old son King Cairo Stevenson by ex Tyga, 29.

“Of course if Rob does come around and do the fair thing and let Dream be on her show that would be ideal, but she doesn’t have an ulterior motive, she just wants peace period,” our source adds. Chyna recently revealed that currently there’s “no animosity” with Rob or Tyga these days During an appearance on RuPaul‘s new syndicated daytime talk show on June 27, she said that “Co-parenting is good,” with Rob and that “With both of my baby fathers, we have a mutual agreement and everything runs smoothly. So there’s no animosity in the air, everything’s like, good. We’re all in a good place.”