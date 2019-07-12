‘The Hills’ Star Audrina Patridge, 34, Shows Off Her Rockin’ Bikini Body After 4th Of July Feud With Ex

Audrina Patridge hit the beach on July 10 following her controversial Fourth of July when she was forced to call police after her ex, Corey Bohan failed to show up to exchange their daughter. ‘The Hills’ star appeared to be in good spirits during her beach day!

Audrina Patridge is looking summertime fine! The Hills star, 34, hit the beach on Wednesday in tiny black two-piece. She was photographed taking a solo stroll on the sand with her blonde hair down and her sunnies on. The television star was all smiles as she showed off her fit figure. She also accessorized with a few necklaces.

Audrina appeared to be in good spirits in Laguna Beach, despite her stressful Fourth of July holiday when he ex husband, Corey Bohan, 37, caused conflict within their custody agreement with their daughter, Kirra, 3. The parents, who meet at the Costa Mesa Police Department each time they exchange custody of their daughter, had a planned exchange for 10 AM on July 4, according to TMZ. However, Corey reportedly did not show up to the police department that morning, and that’s when Audrina became worried.

Corey refused to answer Audrina’s frantic calls and texts, sources told TMZ, adding that the reality star was also freaking out because that was the day earthquakes had hit California. Police then conducted a welfare check at Corey’s home around 10:45 AM, and discovered that he was there with Kirra, law enforcement sources told the site. Corey’s interaction with cops was reportedly calm, and he informed officers that it was apparently his day to have Kirra, and not Audrina’s.

Audrina Patridge on the beach in Laguna on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (Photo credit: BACKGRID)

Audrina Patridge on the beach in Laguna on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (Photo credit: BACKGRID)