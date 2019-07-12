US Women’s National Team co-captain Alex Morgan strolled into the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ studio liked she owned the place while wearing the sexiest, low-cut blazer. Her orange outfit was absolutely to-die-for.

Plunging blazers are the go-to outfit for the US Women’s National Team. Just one day after player Megan Rapinoe wore one to the ESPYs, her team co-captain, Alex Morgan, went topless underneath one for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 11. Alex looked stunning in an orange creamsicle-colored suit, which consisted of slim slacks and a sleeveless blazer. The plunging neckline of the blazer revealed that Alex was going totally braless, without a top. The soccer star paired the unique suit with strappy silver sandals, and accessorized with round sunglasses, hoop earrings, an oversized watch, and a black scrunchie on her wrist. Look closely, and you can see that she has a neon yellow manicure and a white pedicure, too. See pics of Alex looking fly AF on her way to Jimmy Kimmel Live! below.

She actually swapped the sexy suit for an equally cool outfit when she appeared on the late night show with Megan. Alex strutted out wearing a curve-hugging, black and white Versace dress printed with the designer’s name in a grid pattern. She completed the look with sky-high, black pumps with silver heels, the same watch, and delicate earrings. Megan’s gifted with amazing hair, which she wore down and sleek. So pretty! Alex has had one wild week. First the US Women’s National Team won the Women’s World Cup on July 8. They played one hell of a tournament, and took home their fourth World Cup victory.

Alex’s time as team co-captain sparked a little controversy. After the team won against England, she mimed sipping tea, which people thought was a move that mocked the English. Thankfully, those disgruntled fans have gotten over her silly move. The team was welcomed back to the United States with a massive ticker tape parade in New York City on July 10. The women were given keys to the city by NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, and they celebrated all day and all night. They even chugged champagne on their floats throughout the city. Can we hang with them like, asap?

That same night, they flew to Los Angeles for the ESPY Awards, where they took home the award for Best Team. You know they partied all night long after that surreal day!