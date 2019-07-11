TWICE Singer Mina Pulls Out Of Group’s World Tour Due To ‘Anxiety’ & Fans Send Well Wishes

Mina, a member of the K-pop group TWICE, is stepping away from the group’s current world tour because of ‘sudden extreme anxiety’ and ‘insecurity’ about performing. Fans are sending the singer so much love as she heals.

Mina is taking some time to take care of herself. JYP Entertainment released a statement regarding Mina on July 10 via TWICE’s official website. “Mina is currently struggling with sudden extreme anxiety and insecurity toward performing on stage,” the statement said. The statement also noted that “several medical professionals” were being consulted and Mina would not long be performing on the TWICELIGHTS world tour because her “current condition requires additional treatment, professional measures, and sufficient resting.”

Fans immediately began sending their love to Mina once her mental health struggles were revealed. The hashtag “#GetWellSoonMina” became a worldwide trending topic on Twitter. Fans penned sweet and heartfelt messages to the beloved TWICE member. “Such a beautiful person inside and out. Mental health is the most important so please take care of yourself. We’re sending you so much love Mina,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “It is so heartbreaking to hear that Mina is currently going through a hard time :( I hope she is taking all the rest and the support that she needs. We will always be there for you. Always.”

TWICE was formed through the reality show, Sixteen. The group debuted on October 20, 2015, with their EP The Story Begins. Their latest album, BDZ, was released in 2018. TWICE has become a global phenomenon over the years. Mina is one of 9 members. TWICE also includes Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.

such a beautiful person inside and out. mental health is the most important so please take care of yourself. we’re sending you so much love mina ♡ #GetWellSoonMina — jennie loops (@jnkloops) July 11, 2019

Sudden extreme anxiety and insecurity ㅠㅠ and now I have sudden heavy heart ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ please take as much time as you can and come back when you're all good#GetWellSoonMina — Catherine Goh (@catgoh92) July 11, 2019

The K-pop girl group is currently in the midst of their world tour. They have a number of dates coming up, including concerts in California, New Jersey, and Mexico. Get well soon, Mina!