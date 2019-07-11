Ben breaks down what mating means on land to Levi in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 11 episode of ‘Siren.’ He also reveals how close he is to Ryn.

“You and Ryn have a strong connection, something chemical between you,” Ben says to Levi in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of Siren. Levi is confused. He doesn’t know what chemical means. Ben explains that it means they’re “drawn to each other.” Levi replies, “Yes. In mating season, this feeling comes. Not Levi’s choice. On land, men make choice.”

Ben quickly adds, “And women, too.” Levi is starting to get the hang of what Ben is telling him. “Ben mates with Maddie,” he says. Ben confirms and then adds, “We call it sex. It’s another word for mating.”

Levi asks who else Ben mates with. Ben’s not going to lie to Levi. “Well… Ryn,” he admits. Well, this is a little awkward! This conversation could get a little long if Ben wants to explain it all, that’s for sure!

The synopsis for the July 11 episode of the show reads: “Mermaid mating season has begun, with Ryn knowing she will need to go back to the sea to help her colony. The hybrids convince one of the mermaids to come with them to a remote location, leading Helen and Ben on a hunt to find them. A journalist turns to Xander for help putting the pieces together of the night of the oil rig disaster, but Xander is torn on where his loyalties lie and what helping him could mean for his future.” Siren airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform.