Lyssa Chapman Feels Mom Beth’s ‘Spirit Around Her’: She’s The Family’s ‘Own Angel’ After Death

Though Beth Chapman has passed on after a long battle with cancer, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that her stepdaughter, Lyssa Chapman, and the rest of the family still feel the ‘love they received from her.’

Beth Chapman succumbed to cancer on June 26, and two weeks after her death, her family is still reeling from the loss. With Beth’s second memorial – taking place on July 13 in her native state of Colorado – coming up, her family is preparing to say good-bye once again, but it won’t really be a good-bye. Though Beth has passed on, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that her family, specifically her stepdaughter, Lyssa Chapman, 32, will always carry Beth in their hearts. “Lyssa has been spending a lot of time reflecting and leaning on her family. She feels Beth’s spirit around her, the whole family feels Beth will always walk with them as their own angel, and that is a huge comfort for them all,” the source says. Lyssa famously feuded with Beth in the weeks before her death, but thankfully, the two reached a place of “peace” before she passed.

Having Beth look over his shoulder will be a huge comfort to Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman, 66, who is still trying to stay strong after losing his better half. Though, a second source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that “Beth is almost with the family more in death as she was in life because she is that important and constantly thought about from all the love they received from her. Dog knows nothing better than what Beth gave him and he will continue to live her legacy in everything he does.”

“Her presence is the most important thing in his life,” the second insider tells HollywoodLife. “Then, now, and in the future. The funeral this weekend is going to be sad but also amazing, in the love that will be shown throughout the family. It’s going to really start the healing if the loss.”

Beth Chapman’s celebration of life will take place at the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado on July 13. Doors open at 1:00 PM with the service starting at 2:00 PM ET. This second celebration comes after her public memorial at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki, on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. During the June 29 service, Dog delivered a moving eulogy and there was a traditional paddle out at the end of the ceremony. Some of Beth’s ashes were also scattered off Waikiki Beach, which made her part of the paradise that captivated her heart.

“Dog has been overwhelmed with actual joy and happiness with all the love and support he has been given from everyone over Beth’s passing,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, noting that Dog is “still very emotional and sad” after losing his wife. “But, he really appreciates that there are people there for him as he ventures into a new way of life without her.”