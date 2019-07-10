Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Son Hospitalized During First Manhunt After Beth Chapman’s Death

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s son, Leland reportedly wound up in the hospital after helping his dad capture a suspect on July 9. Leland Chapman’s hospitalization comes just 2 weeks after his mother, Beth’s devastating passing.

Leland Chapman, the son of Beth and Duane “Dog” Chapman, was hospitalized with a torn ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) on Tuesday during the family’s first manhunt following Beth’s death, according to The Blast. Leland 42, was reportedly injured after he helped his father, along with their team, take down a bail jumper in Adams, County Colorado. The suspect was accused of domestic violence, The Blast reports.

During the manhunt, Leland was apparently one of the first to arrive on the scene to capture the suspect. “The guy fought like hell,” a source at the location of the incident tells the site. Nonetheless, the father son duo managed to apprehend the suspect. After injuring his knee, Leland was taken to a local hospital by ambulance where the he was diagnosed, as seen in photos obtained by the outlet.

The incident came just two weeks after Beth Chapman’s death. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star succumbed to throat cancer on the morning of June 26, her rep confirmed to HollywoodLife at the time. She had been hospitalized on June 22 and placed in the ICU after complaining of pain and having trouble breathing. Doctors then placed her in a medically-induced coma when she became agitated and attempted to pull out her IVs, HollywoodLife confirmed. Beth was only 51 when she died.

The mother of four was initially diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017. She underwent surgery to remove the tumor, and was deemed cancer-free just two months later. However, one year after that, Beth was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital for emergency surgery to remove a “life-threatening” throat blockage, according to the Chapman family attorney, Andrew Brettler, which signified that her cancer had returned.

WGN, the network that airs Dog The Bounty Hunter, plans to live-stream the reality star’s funeral service this weekend when she is laid to rest on July 13. The service, which is open to the public, will be held at the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado beginning at 1 p.m. MDT.