Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Son Hospitalized During First Manhunt After Beth Chapman’s Death

Beth Chapman & Dog The Bounty Hunter
SplashNews
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - "Dog" the Bounty Hunter, Duane Chapman and his wife Beth Smith Chapman spotted outside Avra in Beverly Hills after having dinner. Pictured: Duane Chapman, Beth Smith BACKGRID USA 26 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: GAMR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Duane 'Dog' Chapman is joined by family and friends for a paddling out ceremony to commemorate his late wife Beth who lost her battle with cancer in Oahu, HI. Pictured: Duane 'Dog' Chapman Ref: SPL5101232 290619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Duane 'Dog' Chapman is seen for the first time since the tragic passing of his with Beth Chapman, who lost her battle with cancer today in Hawaii.Pictured: DUANE 'DOG' CHAPMANRef: SPL5100744 260619 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Wendell Wall / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Howells/Shutterstock (602297b) Duane 'Dog' Chapman, AKA Dog the Bounty Hunter with his wife Beth. Duane 'Dog' Chapman in his office in Honolulu, Hawaii, America - 10 Jul 2006 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Dog The Bounty Hunter’s son, Leland reportedly wound up in the hospital after helping his dad capture a suspect on July 9. Leland Chapman’s hospitalization comes just 2 weeks after his mother, Beth’s devastating passing.

Leland Chapman, the son of Beth and Duane “Dog” Chapman, was hospitalized with a torn ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) on Tuesday during the family’s first manhunt following Beth’s death, according to The Blast. Leland 42, was reportedly injured after he helped his father, along with their team, take down a bail jumper in Adams, County Colorado. The suspect was accused of domestic violence, The Blast reports.

During the manhunt, Leland was apparently one of the first to arrive on the scene to capture the suspect. “The guy fought like hell,” a source at the location of the incident tells the site. Nonetheless, the father son duo managed to apprehend the suspect. After injuring his knee, Leland was taken to a local hospital by ambulance where the he was diagnosed, as seen in photos obtained by the outlet.

The incident came just two weeks after Beth Chapman’s death. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star succumbed to throat cancer on the morning of June 26, her rep confirmed to HollywoodLife at the time. She had been hospitalized on June 22 and placed in the ICU after complaining of pain and having trouble breathing. Doctors then placed her in a medically-induced coma when she became agitated and attempted to pull out her IVs, HollywoodLife confirmed. Beth was only 51 when she died.

The mother of four was initially diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017. She underwent surgery to remove the tumor, and was deemed cancer-free just two months later. However, one year after that, Beth was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital for emergency surgery to remove a “life-threatening” throat blockage, according to the Chapman family attorney, Andrew Brettler, which signified that her cancer had returned.

WGN, the network that airs Dog The Bounty Hunter, plans to live-stream the reality star’s funeral service this weekend when she is laid to rest on July 13. The service, which is open to the public, will be held at the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado beginning at 1 p.m. MDT.