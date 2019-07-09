Latasha K: 5 Things To Know About Blogger Suing Cardi B For Alleged Assault

Latasha K is suing Cardi B for alleged assault, according to new court documents on July 8. However, this isn’t the first time the blogger has brought down a lawsuit on the rapper. Learn all about their feud and more!

Latasha K is suing Cardi B, 26, for alleged assault, according to TMZ, which obtained court documents on July 8. The blogger claims the “Press” rapper threatened her by encouraging gang members to “handle” her. Latasha also claims Cardi’s friend Skeemo posted “violent messages” about her on social media. To boot, Latasha says in the court docs that she was in the first trimester of a “high risk” pregnancy when the alleged threat and messages both occurred. However, Latasha is not suing Cardi’s friend Skeemo. Here’s five things to know about Latasha and her ongoing drama with Cardi.

1. Latasha K is in the midst of a back-and-forth legal battle with Cardi B. — Latasha’s feud with Cardi began in September 2018 when she shared an interview on her YouTube channel with a woman who accused Cardi of abusing drugs, prostitution, and having an STD. As a result, Cardi sued Latasha. Latasha then countersued Cardi for slander. However, in her new, amended lawsuit (mentioned above), Latasha claims Cardi caused harm to her unborn child.

2. Cardi has responded to Latasha’s latest claim. — Cardi’s rep believes Latasha K’s actions are a ploy to get exposure at the expense of the rapper. “Tasha K’s counterclaims are completely frivolous and have no merit,” Cardi’s rep told TMZ. “Tasha K clearly seems to think that this lawsuit and the courts are her social media channel where she thinks that she can say anything she wants, without regard for the truth, harassing Cardi and her friends to try to gain reader to her blog at the expense of Cardi.”

The rep’s statement continued: “This is failing — Tasha’s own words in interviews and documents show that her claims are completely false. Cardi fully expects that Tasha K’s claims will be dismissed, and that at the end of this case, Cardi will be victorious and Tasha K will be held accountable for the blatantly false things she has said, written and posted about Cardi, that Tasha K knew were false.”

3. Latasha K is from Atlanta. — Her Twitter account and website both state that she is a Georgia native. She also goes by her internet name, Tasha K.

4. Tasha K is an internet personality and blogger. — She covers “exclusive entertainment news and celebrity gossip” through video content on her YouTube page, podcast, website and Twitter account, titled “UnWinewithTashaK”. Her tagline reads, “We sip wine and gossip”. Tasha’s Instagram page no longer exists.

5. She is a mother. — Tasha has spoken about her daughter on social media, and she has a second baby on the way. Tasha shared photos of her baby bump on Twitter at the end of June and into early July (2019). On June 29, she wrote on Twitter that she was 37 weeks pregnant. Tasha has also shared photos of her male partner on social media. It’s unclear if she’s married.