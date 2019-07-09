‘Love Island’: 5 Things To Know About The Sexiest New Show Of The Summer

Your next summer obsession has arrived in the form of Love Island. The series will be making its splashy U.S. debut on July 9. From the ‘Islanders’ to the twists coming up, you’ll never be bored watching this show.

The U.S. version of the reality sensation Love Island will premiere July 9 with a special 90-minute episode at 8 p.m. on CBS. The British version of Love Island is wildly popular and you’re going to love this show just as much. You might be asking: what is Love Island about? The TV show will be taking you to the beautiful island of Fiji as a set of “Islanders” search for romance and lasting relationships. Like most reality shows, the road to love isn’t easy for the Islanders. The contestants will be faced with many challenges along the way.

1. The Islanders are looking to find love. Every few days, the Islanders pair up and those who are not coupled up are in danger of having to leave Fiji. The Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers. The viewers have the ability to shape events on screen and crown one couple the winner. The winning couple will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.

2. The British version is a global phenomenon. The U.S. version is based on the British dating reality show of the same name. The British version debuted in 2015, and it was a revival of the celebrity version of Love Island that aired for two seasons in 2005 and 2006.

3. The cast is very attractive. The 10 initial Islanders have been revealed ahead of the premiere. The contestants include a college student, photographer, model, a Nike analyst, and more.

4. It will air every weekday. This isn’t your typical reality show. Instead of airing weekly, Love Island will air Monday through Friday at 8 p.m. until Aug. 7.

5. There will be twists throughout the season. The Islanders will be faced with new arrivals and dramatic twists over the course of the season that could threaten relationships and their place on the show.