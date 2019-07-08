Jenelle Evans Slams Ex Nathan Griffith’s GF Ashley: I ‘Don’t Trust Her At All’

Jenelle Evans came for ex-fiance Nathan Griffith’s girlfriend in a now deleted tweet on July 8 — five days after she regained custody of their son, Kaiser, 5. Jenelle threw shade at Ashley Lanhardt after a fan asked if she’s invited her ex and his girlfriend to her North Carolina home.

Jenelle Evans, 27, believes ex Nathan Griffith‘s girlfriend, Ashley Lanhardt cannot be trusted, she wrote in a now deleted tweet. Although the former Teen Mom star removed the post, which was in reply to a fan question, the HollywoodLife team had seen it before she could do so. “Genuine question, have you ever invited Nathan and Ashley to your place for Kaiser’s sake?”, the fan tweeted at Jenelle on Monday.

She replied: “Nope.. and there’s a damn good reason. As soon as Kaiser’s party was over Ashley had to go tweet some shit about David but all nice to his face,” Jenelle tweeted, adding an emoji with rolling eyes. “Don’t trust her at all,” she continued. Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, 30, did not weigh in.

Jenelle’s comment about Ashley came just five days after she regained custody of Kaiser, her 5-year-old son she shares with Nathan. Her ex-fiance had temporary custody of Kaiser for nearly two months after the little boy was removed from Jenelle’s North Carolina home, following an incident that involved David shooting and killing the family’s French bulldog. Jenelle and David also regained custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, and David’s daughter, Maryssa, 11, who he has from a previous relationship. Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans had temporary custody of Ensley for the near-two month period when the family was in and out of court.

Nathan, 31, spoke out about losing custody of their son on Twitter on Sunday, July 7. “I’ve calm down a bit and just relying on my faith at this moment,” he tweeted along with a link to an online complaint form. “I’m not going to put my two cents in but if anyone wants to put their input, you can visit: https://survey.nccourts.org/1480690875 to complete a survey. Any input will help. The judge’s name is Pauline Hankins. TY #TeamGriffith”, the tweet continued. Jenelle and Nathan called off their engagement in 2015. The former marine is also father to 8-year-old Emery from a previous relationship.