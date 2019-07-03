Wendy Williams: Why She’s Not Affected By 50 Cent’s ‘Lame’ Body-Shaming Comments

Wendy Williams is enjoying her 5-week vacation before she heads back to the purple chair on her daytime talk show. And, she could care less about 50 Cent’s latest comment, where he criticized her legs. Wendy’s confidence is still beaming and the reason why will motivate you!

Fans of Wendy Williams, 54, will know that the talk show host has been living her best life. — She’s dating, going out, and her social calendar is thriving. And, her new life is “doing wonders for her confidence,” a source close to Wendy tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY, adding that she feels “amazing” about her body. “50 Cent can try and body-shame her all he wants, but it won’t get to her,” the insider says of the rapper,’s recent Instagram post, where he criticized her legs in an outfit she wore during NYC pride.

“Wendy’s feeling so good about herself, that his lame attempt to bring her down didn’t work. She doesn’t even care about 50 Cent, and finds it funny that he’s still trying to get to her,” the source explained, asking, “Why is he so obsessed with her?”

The Power actor/producer kicked off the month of July with a new jab at his longtime foe, when he shared a screengrab of Wendy’s latest Instagram photo. The snap, which was taken on a float during NYC’s pride parade, showed Wendy dressed in a rainbow jumpsuit. “This b–ch skipped leg day for 20 years,” 50 captioned his post. The rapper was later accused of body-shaming the host.

As mentioned already, Wendy’s daytime talk show is on a 5-week hiatus until July 8, when she will return with brand new shows. And, the insider reveals that she will spill all of the tea about what she’s been up to when she returns.

“When Wendy gets back to ‘Hot Topics’, she’ll update her fans on everything that has been happening in her life since she went on break, everything. She knows it’s her turn to be in the hot seat and she won’t shy away,” the source explains, noting that she’ll address her ongoing divorce with her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, as well as her new friendship with 27-year-old Marc Tomblin. “She’s not going to try and hide anything from her fans. They can get all the tea directly from her when her show comes back.”