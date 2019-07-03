Exclusive
Khloe Kardashian’s Family Fears Tristan Thompson Will ‘Work His Way Back Into’ Her Life

The Kardashian family is worried that Khloe could take Tristan back if he’s savvy enough with his attempts to win her over. Although Khloe insists there’s ‘no chance’ she’ll give in, the ‘fear’ of her reconciling with Tristan is something her family is struggling with.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, and Tristan Thompson, 28, are not together at the moment, but that hasn’t stopped her family’s concern that they will reunite, especially because of their 1-year-old daughter, True. “Her family, of course worries about him working his way back into her life romantically — that is a fear of theirs for sure,” a source tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. However, the insider says, “Khloe’s telling everyone that will never happen.”

“Khloe can’t fathom getting back into a romantic relationship with Tristan again, no matter what he says or does. He has lost all his chances. He’s completely out of opportunities,” the source explains, noting Tristan’s multiple infidelities. Nonetheless, with that being said, as strong as Khloe has been, things aren’t picture perfect.

“Just because she’s not taking him back doesn’t mean it’s easy, not at all. She still has feelings, and she’s still grieving the loss of their relationship,” the insider explains. “Tristan’s been trying to get her back on and off since they broke up and she’s rebuffed him every time. She’s not going backwards, but it’s hard. Having him beg for her back is confusing, but so far it hasn’t made her waver. She’s feeling stronger and stronger each day that passes.” 

Ideally, the source admits that, “in a perfect world,” Khloe would love to raise True together with Tristan. “She will always have an open door for him to be a father. That is the relationship now. If he’s a good father, she will have him in her life and True’s life,” the insider continues. “Anything more than that would be a pipe dream right now.”

Khloe and Tristan split for good in February when he was caught up in a cheating scandal involving former Kardashian family friend, Jordyn Woods. — That marked the second time the NBA player was caught cheating while he was dating Khloe. Tristan cheated on Khloe just days before she gave birth to their daughter in April 2018.