Teddi Mellencamp Shows Off Incredible Body Makeover After Admitting She Used To Weigh ‘Over 200 Lbs’

Teddi Mellencamp turned 38 on July 1, and it was an extra special birthday for the ‘RHOBH’ star! She celebrated a major milestone in her health journey and shared before and after photos of her dramatic weight loss.

Teddi Mellencamp‘s 38th birthday on July 1 marked a meaningful milestone for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. — She celebrated four years of consistent commitment to her healthy and fit lifestyle. Teddi shared a side by side photo [SEEN HERE] of herself to Instagram, which revealed her amazing weight loss transformation. One photo showed Teddi when she weighted over 200 pounds, and the other displayed her incredible body makeover. And, her story is truly inspiring!

“Today I turn 38-years-old,” she began, before introducing a throwback photo of her with brunette hair. “Photo on the left: my birthday during one of the many years I was truly struggling with taking care of myself when it came to health and fitness.” Teddi noted that she weighed over 200 pounds in the first photo, which was also taken on a birthday. “I remember having to step on the scale at the doctor— and the tears when the doc said, ‘Teddi, you’re 5’3” and over 200lbs,’” Teddi recalled. “The me in that picture would do extreme fad diets, lose a bunch of weight and then gain it all back again.”

Teddi then introduced the “after” photo, a recent, smiling snap of her with blonde hair. “Picture on the right: Now, going into my 38th year with four years of consistent commitment to my lifestyle. Four years I have been All IN— no yo-yo,” she explained. “And even when I do get a little ‘wild’ (for instance, you may have seen me on #RHOBH in Provence 😂), I have the tools to reel it back in rather than letting myself unravel for week’s worth of choices that don’t work for me.”

(Photo credit: Teddi Mellencamp/Instagram)

“I am grateful that at this age of 38 I now know that healthy living isn’t a diet — it’s a lifestyle,” the mother of two wrote. Teddi, who is a health and wellness coach, went on to explain her accountability coaching program, ALL IN by Teddi. “I am so blessed to be surrounded by an amazing team @goallinbyteddi who have also changed their lives and continue to help me stay committed to feeling my best. This support network is invaluable and one of the best gifts I could ask for. Thank you to my team of coaches, clients, family and friends who have gone All IN with me. 38 is gonna be the best year yet,” she continued, with the hashtag, “The best is yet to come”.

Teddi shared the (above) side by side photo to Instagram on April 25, where she explained the moment she decided to change her lifestyle with food and exercise. The photo on the left was taken a year after Teddi gave birth to her son Cruz. She explained that she had been working out extremely hard, but was not seeing any results.

“I was feeling better mentally but physically I had stopped seeing change and still didn’t feel comfortable in my own skin,” Teddi explained of the photo on the left. “So I went to a plastic surgeon’s office and asked for a tummy tuck. She looked me dead in the eye and said no. She explained that even though I was working out hard, if I didn’t change the way I was eating, I would never see the results I wanted. I left her office mad, but it wasn’t long after that I finally said it’s time for me to @goallinbyteddi and changed my life.”