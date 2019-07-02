‘Big Time Rush’s Carlos PenaVega & Wife Alexa Welcome Baby No. 2 — A Boy

It’s official — the PenaVegas are now a family of four! Alexa gave birth to her and Carlos’ second child. Here’s what we know about the couple’s exciting news!

Today marks a major moment for Big Time Rush member Carlos PenaVega, 29, and his wife Alexa PenaVega, 30, because they’re now the proud parents of two little ones! The former Spy Kids star gave birth on July 2, according to a post Carlos shared on Instagram, and it’s amazing to see their sweet family grow. “It’s official! We are now a family of 4!” Carlos wrote alongside a family selfie. The couple also revealed their newborn son’s name is Kingston James! Cute, right?

The cute couple already shares a son Ocean King, 2, who they welcomed to the world back in 2016. Carlos and Alexa announced that they had another on the way at the beginning of 2018 and fans have been anxiously awaiting this moment ever since!

“It’s HAPPENING… AGAIN!” Carlos captioned the Jan. 17 announcement. In the sweet shot, he was giving his wife a kiss, while holding up her positive pregnancy test. “WE’RE HAVING ANOTHER BABY!!! 2019 another PenaVega is joining the family! This year we will officially be able to say we have ‘kids’! Our minds are blown and we are beyond blessed and excited for our growing family!!! Let the journey begin!!!” Alexa posted a similar shot of her test, but this time with a sleeping baby Ocean. “Holy Moly!!!” she captioned the family photo. “Guys!!! We are having another baby!!!! Do we wake Ocean up and tell him??!! Beyond blessed and excited to continue growing this family!!! Get ready for a whole new set of adventures!!!”

And now the time has come! We can’t wait to watch Alexa and Carlos continue their parenthood journey with their two sweet tykes.

These two tied the knot back in 2014 and enjoyed some time alone as a couple before starting their family. Now they’ve got a brood of their own, and we can’t say congrats enough on their latest addition!