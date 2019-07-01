James Maslow Talks Making His Cinematic Dreams Come To Life By ‘Merging’ His Passions For Music & Film
Following the release of his striking video for ‘Love U Sober,’ James Maslow admitted he has more to come this summer and it’s ‘bigger’ than anything he’s ever done.
It’s ironic that James Maslow’s latest single is entitled “Love U Sober” seeing as the track is one of his most intoxicating. Following the release of his action-packed music video for the track, HollywoodLife caught up with the former Big Time Rush member to chat all things music, acting, and what’s next for the star.
So — is the star more focused on music or acting these days? “At the end of every tour I just want to act and at the end of every movie I just want to go play music! I’ve worked very hard to not have to choose and God willing I won’t ever have to,” he tells HL. Oh and in further proof he can do it all — James is set to appear in the forthcoming film, We Need To Talk. While it’s tough at times to focus on both aspects of his career, James admits “It’s a great problem to have.”