Teresa Giudice Cuddles Up To Realtor Blake Schreck At Rooftop Bar: They Looked Like ‘A Couple’

Teresa Giudice enjoyed a fun night out in New York City on June 27 with a hunky, younger man. She and realtor Blake Schreck got cozy in the city’s Seaport District.



The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, 47, was spotted out with a younger man on June 27. The reality star and realtor Blake Schreck, 26, hit up New York City’s trendy Pier 17 rooftop bar where they were “spotted across from each other on the terrace,” according to an Us Weekly eyewitness. Teresa and spotted sipping red wine while blake was drinking a beer according the eyewitness and apparently, the pair had a grand ole time! “They were laughing a lot together. Blake was making Teresa laugh, and she was giggling. They looked very much like a couple on a date,” they added.

The bar was located directly above Pier 17’s outdoor concert venue where Charli XCX was playing that night. However, the pair didn’t even stick around to see the live show. “Blake was eager to get her out of there,” the eyewitness told Us. “When Teresa came out of the bathroom, she asked Blake if they could stay and he said, ‘I already called the elevator. Let’s get out of here.’” The two were then seen departing the bar together.

But — not so fast. Before we go jumping to conclusions, it should be noted that Teresa’s attorney, James J. Leonard Jr. insisted “This is a working business relationship between two professionals. They are collectively working on a project that includes other individuals and have been for quite some time. It’s 100 percent strictly business,” when speaking to Us. As fans know, Teresa is a married woman, and tied the knot with her hubby, Joe Giudice, in 1999.

As Teresa gallivants around NYC, her husband remains detained by ICE, after heading directly into their custody upon leaving prison in March of 2019. Joe served three years due to conspiracy to commit fraud while Teresa served around 11 months for the same crimes, however, Since Joe was born in Italy, and not the United States, he is currently awaiting his deportation from the country. In the meantime, he must stay in ICE detention.

Teresa was first spotted with Schreck this past New Year’s Eve in Totowa, New Jersey. Click here to see the photos of the pair out in NYC together!