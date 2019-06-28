Kylie’s Fans Think She’s Expecting Baby After Khloe Posts Video Of Someone Saying ‘I’m Pregnant’

There was one major surprise at Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party: someone’s pregnant! And fans are convinced it’s Kylie Jenner after hearing the mystery woman’s voice in KoKo’s Instagram story.

Does Kylie Jenner have something she’d like to share with the class? Some ky-hard fans are convinced that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 21, has another bun in the oven after hearing someone make a major confession in the back of Khloe Kardashian‘s June 27 Instagram story. Khloe is showing off the table of sweets and treats set out at her birthday party — donuts, cake, the whole works — when a woman exclaims, “I’m pregnant!” in the background. The camera shuts off before we can hear anything else, and we don’t know who said it. But, some fans think that the mystery woman sounds an awful lot like Kylie. And they really have a point. Watch enough Keeping Up With The Kardashians and Snapchat vids, and you’ll know Kylie’s voice when you hear it.

This could be a stretch, but Kylie has been very vocal about her desire to expand her family with boyfriend Travis Scott. The couple, who welcomed daughter Stormi Webster in February 2018, are inseparable and all about family time. Kylie’s Instagram tribute to Travis on his 28th birthday in April included sweet pics of him with Stormi, and was captioned, “Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling ♥️” she started her Instagram gallery of photos of them together with their daughter Stormi Webster. “My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. I love you and I’m so so proud of you. Happy happy birthday 🎉🎁 let’s f*ck around and have another baby. 🤪”

Kylie also posted a hot AF photo on Instagram the same day as the party that showed her lounging in emerald green lingerie and jeans. She captioned the photo “cloud 9“. Maybe there’s a reason why she’s feeling so elated lately! Note that you can’t see her stomach in the pic.

Well, someone announced they were pregnant in Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram Story. 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/TQbGsirhiq — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) June 28, 2019

Ok I’m calling it. Kylie Jenner is pregnant again — Jess Blurton (@_jeskarth) June 28, 2019

A source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star actually told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in February, right after Stormi’s 1st birthday, that Kylie and Travis were ready for baby #2. “Kylie loves Stormi more than anything and was born to be a mom and knows it. Motherhood makes Kylie feel complete,” the source said. And Kylie’s fans are utterly convinced that it may be happening again! “Ok I’m calling it. Kylie Jenner is pregnant again,” one fan tweeted after seeing the Instagram video. “Maybe kylie is pregnant again ,” another fan wrote.