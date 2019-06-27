See Message
Snoop Dogg Pays Tribute To ‘Auntie’ Beth Chapman & Urges Dog The Bounty Hunter To ‘Be Strong’

Snoop Dogg sent love to Dog The Bounty Hunter after his wife, Beth Chapman’s tragic death with a beautiful message on Instagram. He misses his ‘Auntie’ Beth already.

Snoop Dogg is missing his auntie. The “Gin And Juice” rapper reached out to Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman on Instagram after his wife, Beth Chapman‘s untimely death to express his condolences. The two dog(g)s have been dear friends for years, and Beth’s passing from throat cancer on June 26 has clearly affected him deeply. Snoop posted a sweet pic of Duane and Beth hugging, captioned, “Beth. R. I. P. Miss u auntie. Dogg. Be strong know that she made a transition and she has no more pain 🤜🏾💙.” Snoop’s tribute to the late reality star comes just hours after her grieving husband revealed her last words before slipping into a medically-induced coma, and eventually dying after battling throat cancer for two years.

“When she had an attack, I didn’t know anything to do but to say, ‘In Jesus name,’ and hold her. And when I said, ‘In Jesus name,’ she said, ‘Say it again, say it again,” Dog The Bounty Hunter told reporters while tearing up. “And then she told the girls and everybody with her mouth — she came out of it a couple times — and said, ‘I love you. Are you guys alright? Don’t worry.’ But she never accepted [death].” Beth was rushed to the hospital on June 22 after complaining of pain. She became agitated while in the ICU and attempted to pull out her IVs, leading doctors to place her in the medically-induced coma. She died four days later. “Her way was to live,” Dog said. “She wanted to live so bad and she fought so long. She liked life, but she wanted to show people how to beat it and what to do when it got to her. It’s one of the last thing she said: ‘This is a test of faith.’ She had faith, and that was it.'”

Beth’s family paid tribute to her online, just as Snoop Dogg did. Her 20-year-old daughter, Bonnie Chapman, posted multiple messages about her in the hours following her death. “Love you forever mom. You’ve got a halo now.” She later tweeted, “I’d never thought I’d lose my mom at 20. I told her I thought she had a couple years left, but in her eyes she disagreed.” Rest in peace, Beth.