Marianne Williamson Says She’ll ‘Harness Love’ To Defeat Trump During Democrat Debate & Twitter Is In Hysterics

Author Marianne Williamson had Twitter in stitches when she said during the Democrat debate that she’d use the power of love to win the 2020 presidential election.

When self-help author Marianne Williamson announced that she was running for president, it was expected that she’d shoot off some bonkers talking points and maybe mention the healing benefits of crystal once or twice. But Williamson went off the rails cuckoo during the first Democratic debate of the 2020 election season when she used her closing statement to personally address the president, onstage, about the power of love. While the other candidates talked about the need for healthcare reform, economic stability, and a solution to climate change, Williamson declared that she would defeat President Donald Trump in 2020 by out-thwarting

“I have an idea about Donald Trump,” Williamson said in her closing statement. “Donald Trump is not going to be beaten just by insider politics. He’s not going to be beaten just by somebody who has plans. He’s going to be beaten by somebody who knows what this man has done. This man has reached into the psyche of the American people, and he’s harnessed fear for political purposes. So Mr. President, if you’re listening, I want you to hear me, please. You have harnessed fear for political purposes and only love can cast that out. So I, sir, I have a feeling you know what you’re doing. I’m going to harness love for political purposes. I will meet you on that field. And sir — love will win.”

So Twitter had a field day with that one. The memes started pouring in, with people comparing her to a hippie “who got lost on her way to Woodstock 50,” Tony Montana from Scarface snorting a pile of cocaine before appearing on MSNBC, and a Captain Planet villain making a sinister speech before taking on the Planeteers. “I love Marianne Williamson. It’s so refreshing to hear a dreamcatcher speak its mind,” one person tweeted after the debate. “if Marianne Williamson can teach the enormous tortoise beneath the world to love, it just might end climate change,” joked another. “Guys…why are we even concerned about ANYTHING anymore? We have @marwilliamson and she can just love the shit out of all our problems and they’ll disappear and everything will be gumdrops and rainbows,” one person tweeted. Problem solved!

This wasn’t Williamson’s only bizarre statement of the evening. Moderator Chuck Todd asked all of the candidates what their first call would be as president. Senator Kamala Harris said she would shut down the ICE facilities at the border. Mayor Pete Buttigieg said he would restore democracy. Williamson said she would literally make a call — to the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern. “My first call is to the prime minister of New Zealand, who said that her goal is to make New Zealand the place where it’s the best place in the world for a child to grow up. And I would tell her: ‘Girlfriend, you are so on.’ The United States of America is going to be the best place in the world for a child to grow up.” Okay, sure!