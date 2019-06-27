Bella Thorne’s Ex Mod Sun Claims They ‘Got Engaged, Married & Divorced’ During 15-Month Romance

Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau aren’t the only ones who had a surprise engagement, supposedly. Mod Sun claimed he and Bella Thorne got hitched, calling to attention a certain video from four months ago!

Bella Thorne, 21, and Mod Sun, 32, supposedly covered all the bases of love — proposal, marriage and divorce — according to Mod himself. The musician was actually discussing the quickie engagement between Bella’s other ex, Tana Mongeau, with YouTuber Jake Paul when Mod casually slipped in that he “put a ring” on Bella during a chat with TooFab, uploaded on June 27. “That’s what young crazy people do, bro,” Mod told the camera person, reacting to news that Bella’s ex is set to be Mrs. Paul. He then used his own self as reference: “I got engaged, married and divorced in 15 months in Hollywood. That’s what we do out here in these streets. We out here putting rings on it, that’s what our generation does. You put a ring on it, you know what I’m saying?”

Mod didn’t name drop Bella in the video, but later clarified with TooFab that he was indeed talking about that ex. Furthermore, it was reportedly not a legal union — no official paperwork was filed — but there was a wedding ceremony and exchange of vows, according to the outlet. HollywoodLife has reached out to Bella’s rep for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

That calls to mind a video that Mod shared to Instagram on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), which appeared to be footage from a wedding ceremony [SEEN HERE]. At least, it certainly looked like one, in fans’ eyes! Bella was dressed in a white dress and veil as she passionately kissed Mod, who was suited up. Bella’s sister Dani Thorne stood nearby holding a bouquet of roses, alongside other members of Bella and Mod’s entourage. “I know how lucky I am. I know I met u 1000 years ago. I won’t lose u this time. I promise to rub ur toes every night, that’s our deal. I love u @bellathorne,” Mod had captioned the clip, according to TooFab. After the breakup, he edited the post: “We split but this was still a beautiful moment in my life.” Neither Bella nor Mod have confirmed if the video was of their nuptials.

In the video above, Mod is also asked if he’s “scared” about “any other pictures” being put out on social media. Bella felt forced to leak her own nudes, before a threatening hacker could — a move that left the Midnight Sun actress shaken. Again, Mod didn’t name Bella specifically but said, “I think that’s done with, I think that’s done with. I just keep that girl in my prayers. I’m just a little worried about what the mind goes through.”

Despite Mod’s amicable comments about Bella, they had a heated exchange online one month after splitting in April 2019. Mod had joked in an interview that he would sell his ex’s forgotten belongings on eBay, and Bella tweeted on May 29, “Awww looks like moddy really wants some press. #hungry also didn’t u call the cops on me when I wanted my computer? U pu**y.” This prompted Mod to reply, “Well u came over uninvited. 24 hours after we broke up, Thru the backdoor. I wasn’t at the house to see what u were gonna take + to be honest bella…ur not the most trustworthy person. I’ve also told u 6 times since let’s SWAP each other’s stuff but which u refuse to gather mine.” As you can see, these tweets read in a much different tune than wedding bells.