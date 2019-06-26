Spencer Pratt Blames Brody Jenner’s Wife For Ruining His Relationship With The Kardashians

Spencer Pratt threw major shade at Brody Jenner’s wife, Kaitlynn Carter, claiming she’s to blame for Jenner’s falling out with his stepsister, Kim Kardashian.

It doesn’t sound like Spencer Pratt, 35, is a very big fan of Brody Jenner‘s wife, Kaitlynn Carter, 30. The Hills: New Beginnings star threw some shade at her in his recap for the Monday, June 24, episode of the series for Cosmopolitan, during which he claimed she’s the reason for Brody’s falling out with his stepsister, Kim Kardashian, 38. “When Brody first started dating Kaitlynn, I was friends with him, and he was telling me that he was just starting filming for the Kardashians. I was telling him he needed to get all over that show. This was it: He was back in the game,” Spencer said. “Kim tagged him in a couple of posts and he jumped from 100,000 followers to about three million real quick. And then he’s like, ‘Can you believe this? Kim and Kanye [West] invited me to their wedding, but they didn’t give me a plus-one. And I want to bring Kaitlynn!’”

Kim and Kanye chose not to invite Kaitlynn to their wedding because they wanted to keep things as private as they could. “He’d only been dating Kaitlynn for a year. Brody dates lots of girls for a year,” Spencer continued. “Kaitlynn made such a big deal about it that Brody didn’t go to the wedding and publicly made statements about how they didn’t give him a plus one. Kaitlynn for sure thought if they played hard to get, Kim would give in. But no one’s entitled to a plus-one!”

During a 2015 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim explained why she didn’t invite Kaitlynn to the wedding, when she said, “I don’t know why Brody is still talking about this. We were very strict about our wedding. There were less than 200 people there. Everyone else respected that – it’s not a big deal. We love our stepbrothers. It just seems like they are always talking about this divide.” Kim also noted that she didn’t even let her sister, Khloe Kardashian, bring a date.

Spencer also took his dislike for Kaitlynn a step further during his podcast, when he suggested Kaitlynn’s only using Brody, 35, to build her social media following. “I’m not going to say she’s a clout chaser, but she had 95 followers before she started dating Brody,” he said. “Then she became an ‘influencer.’ And she made it a point to never invite me, an actual influencer, to her parties.”

And Spencer’s wife, Heidi Montag, agrees. Heidi said, “She just thinks she’s better than me and everybody else. She thinks she’s like this influencer in Brody’s life — which means nothing,. She has her own agenda. I’m not the only one who thinks that. Audrina [Patridge] thinks that. A lot of other people too. Kaitlynn’s never been Team Brody. She’s always been Team Kaitlynn.”

Kaitlynn and Brody, who both star on MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings, got married in July 2018 in Indonesia.