‘The Hills’: Audrina Patridge Reveals Why She ‘Teared Up’ While Watching The Reboot

“I don’t think I’ve absorbed [that the show’s coming back] yet. I think that it’s still setting in! It’s great,” Audrina Patridge, 34, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at The Hills: New Beginnings premiere party in Los Angeles on June 19, just days before the series’ reboot was set to premiere on MTV. Fans have been excited to see the new series, which is a continuation of the original series — plus or minus a few familiar faces, since it was first announced at the 2018 VMAs on Aug. 20. And when we spoke to Audrina, she told us that the new season is the “most dramatic” one yet. “This season for sure is the most dramatic I’ve ever filmed, personally. I feel like there are so many personalities now and opinions and unresolved issues that were never resolved when we ended the first Hills, so that’s all put out there,” she explained.

And since the first show went off the air in 2010, Audrina’s experienced a lot. For instance, she’s now a mom! She told us, “My daughter is going to be 3 on [June 24]. My daughter is not on the show, but I talk about her a little bit. [I’ve dealt with a] divorce, a custody battle — When we first started filming last August, I was at my darkest, hardest point in my life that I’ve ever experienced, so even looking back watching it, I get teared up because I have to relive it again and I really don’t want to. It’s going to be really hard for me to watch it at times, but I touch base on it. It’s all about for me moving forward and starting a new life.”

Audrina and BMX dirt bike rider Corey Bohan began dating in 2008. He then proposed in Nov. 2015, and she gave birth to their daughter, Kirra Max, on June 24, 2016. Audrina and Corey then got married on Nov. 5, 2016 before she filed for divorce on Sept. 20, 2017 — less than a year after their wedding. She also filed a restraining order against him and their divorce was finalized on Dec. 20, 2018.

