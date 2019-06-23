Lil’ Kim Stuns In Futuristic Jacket & Matching Corset-Style Dress At BET Awards

Put your lighters up because Lil’ Kim brought down the house during the 2019 BET Awards, when she showed up wearing a futuristic jacket and matching dress and it was so gorgeous.

Lil’ Kim, 44, proved she’s ageless when she attended the 2019 BET Awards and walked the red carpet in a hip, futuristic jacket with a matching dress as she waved to photographers. The rap icon didn’t perform during the show, but she was on hand to promote her upcoming new reality show, Girls Cruise. The show, which will premiere in July on VH1, according to The Wrap, will also star Chilli from TLC, as well as pop star Mýa, Pretty Vee and B. Simone of MTV’s Wild N’ Out, as well as their longtime best friends, Tiffany and Char. According to the network, “As they travel through the Caribbean, the crew hits the high seas on an epic journey filled with hilarious adventures, emotional breakthroughs and spicy romances as they cultivate bonds and unapologetically live their best lives.”

Sounds wild, right? Almost as wild as Lil’ Kim’s look at the BET Awards. Along with her amazing jacket and dress, Lil’ Kim accessorized her look with a messy updo, fingerless leather gloves, a basketball purse and stiletto heels. No matter how many carpets Lil’ Kim has walked throughout her career, she still manages to surprise us. And we mean that in the best way possible. Doesn’t she look amazing?

Other stars who attended the show and walked the carpet include, Lena Waithe, Taraji P. Henson, Yara Shahidi, Cardi B, Lizzo, and more! The 2019 BET Awards were the place to be in Hollywood on June 23, as evidenced by the amazing red carpet photos in our gallery above.