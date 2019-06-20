Lisa Vanderpump’s Mother Jean, 84, Dies Just A Year After Her Brother, Mark

Lisa Vanderpump’s mother Jean Vanderpump passed away at the age of 84, a little more than a year after Mark Vanderpump died in April 2018 by suicide.

Lisa Vanderpump, 58, has suffered another loss within her family – her mother, Jean Vanderpump, passed away this week at 84 years old, a source confirmed to HollywoodLife. Lisa stopped filming Vanderpump Rules season eight, which films in the summer, upon the devastating news. Just a little more than one year ago, in April 2018, Lisa’s brother Mark Vanderpump, died by suicide. Jean lived a more private life than her daughter, who has been on multiple reality television shows.

“She is shocked and devastated and asked for privacy at this time as she gets ready to head back to London,” a family member of Lisa’s told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Lisa had decided to take a break from filming the show right now to be with family. Everyone of course understands. She’ll be back and looks forward to it.”

Lisa had a difficult time this previous year dealing with the first loss in her family while publicly losing friends on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. We can only imagine how hard this second loss is hitting Lisa, but hope that she has the support from her husband, Ken Todd, 61, daughter Pandora Vanderpump, 33, and son Max, 27.

Lisa returned to England, her home country, in order to be with family and friends back home after her mother’s death. We hope the restauranteur and reality star takes the time she needs to grieve and mourn the passing of her mother – which was so soon after she lost her brother, as well. We’re sure the Vanderpump Rules cast and crew will be ready for Lisa whenever she’s ready to return. Our thoughts are with the entire Vanderpump family at this time.