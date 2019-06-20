News
NBA Draft 2019: How To Watch, Who’ll Be No. 1 & More Info You Need To Know

How To Watch NBA Draft 2019
The next generation of ballers is about to be picked because it’s time for the 2019 NBA Draft. Before the basketball extravaganza goes down, get all the details on how to watch, who’s going to be the No. 1 pick, and more!

When the Toronto Raptors put away the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, it finally brought the 2018-19 season to a close. Now, it’s time for the league to turn its eyes towards the future with the 2019 NBA Draft. Taking place on June 20 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the event will christen the next round of basketball superstars. While most basketball fans know who the New Orleans Pelicans will choose with their overall No. 1 pick, the rest of the first round is up in the air. Before NBA commissioner Adam Silver, 57, reads out the first name of the 2019 Draft, here’s all the vital information you need to know.

The 2019 NBA Draft starts on June 20 at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. The first round of the Draft (1-30) will begin at 7:00, with the second round (30-60) taking place immediately afterward. The event will be broadcast on ESPN, and fans (with television subscriptions) can watch online via the WatchESPN website or on the ESPN app. Other sports outlets, like CBS Sports, will offer free coverage of the picks, including commentary on which player each team picks.

Surprise! Zion Williamson will likely be the No. 1 pick. There isn’t any drama in who will be the overall first pick of the 2019 Drat, as every analyst has predicted that the New Orleans Pelicans will pick Duke forward Zion Williamson, 18. The 6’7 player is drawing comparisons to LeBron James in the term of skills. In February 2019, he was averaging 22 points per game, 9.4 rebounds, and a 68.2 percent shooting percentage from the field (and 75% from inside the 3-point line, according to USA Today.) Though Zion was denied the NCAA basketball championship (Duke fell to Michigan State, 68-67, in the Elite Eight), he won’t be denied the top pick in the draft.

The rest of the Draft will be a wild ride. The Pelicans sent Anthony Davis to Los Angeles in exchange for Lonzo ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks, including the No. 4 overall in the 2019 Draft. It’s possible that the Pelicans might use the newly acquired pick to trade with the Knicks to bring Zion’s Duke teammate, RJ Barrett, to New Orleans. If they don’t, RJ is expected to go to New York, while CBS Sports predicts the Top 10 will be Zion, Ja Morant (to the Memphis Grizzlies), RJ, Darius Garland (to the Pelicans), Coby White (to the Cleveland Cavaliers), Jarrett Culver (to the Phoenix Suns), De’Andre Hunter (to the Chicago Bulls), Cam Reddish (to the Atlanta Hawks), Sekou Doumbouya (to the Washington Wizards) and Jaxson Hayes (to the Atlanta Hawks, who acquired the pick from the Dallas Mavericks)

Here’s the first round pic order, per CBS Sports.

New Orleans Pelicans

Memphis Grizzlies

New York Knicks

New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Phoenix Suns

Chicago Bulls

Atlanta Hawks

Washington Wizards

Atlanta Hawks (via Dallas Mavericks)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Charlotte Hornets

Miami Heat

Boston Celtics (via Sacramento Kings)

Detroit Pistons

Orlando Magic

Atlanta Hawks (via Brooklyn Nets)

Indiana Pacers

San Antonio Spurs

Boston Celtics (via Los Angeles Clippers via Memphis Grizzlies)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Boston Celtics

Utah Jazz

Philadelphia 76ers

Portland Trail Blazers

Cleveland Cavaliers (via Houston Rockets)

Brooklyn Nets (via Denver Nuggets)

Golden State Warriors

San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors)

Milwaukee Bucks