Alex Williamson: 5 Things On Australian Comedian Who’s Mocking BTS & The Band’s Army

The BTS Army is furious with Australian comedian Alex Williamson, after he dissed the band and said the group’s fans must have a ‘lack of education’.

There’s a full-on Twitter war happening between BTS‘ fans and Australian comedian Alex Williamson. And things have gotten so bad that The BTS Army has already started a trend, calling for the cancellation of Alex. It all started when an Australian TV news segment poked fun at the boy band, and fans started accusing the pop culture show, 20 to One, of being “racist” towards BTS. Alex then shared the video, along with the fan’s accusation, and said, “Shut the f*** up c*** it ain’t racist they just don’t give a f*** about boy bands who are designed solely to extract $ from the hip pocket of 14yo’s. I’ll always revel in the genuine talents of South Korean professors such as Cheon Jinwoo. F*** these c***z.”

Then, fans started attacking Alex, so he tweeted, “Read my tweets deads***, successful Asian men & women doing something genuinely important in the field of science & medicine impress me, and people of all cultures for that matter. Just obviously not boybands. You c***s only get a rise out of them due to your lack of education.” Then, he added, “After careful consideration I am hereby nominating myself to be the 8th member of BTS, thankyou for your unwavering support. I will make you c***s proud with my generic vocals xoxox good night.”

So not only did Alex say that BTS’s fans must be uneducated, but he also said the band has “generic vocals.” Clearly, he didn’t know who he was messing with, because the band’s fans got so riled up that they started a worldwide trend over their online battle with the comedian (#FireAlexWilliamson). Want to know more about Alex? See what we discovered, below.

Shut the fuck up cunt it ain’t racist they just don’t give a fuck about boy bands who are designed solely to extract $ from the hip pocket of 14yo’s. I’ll always revel in the genuine talents of South Korean professors such as Cheon Jinwoo. Fuck these cuntz. https://t.co/6dP7YcKB97 — Alex Williamson (@AlexWilliamson8) June 19, 2019

1. Alex Williamson was born on August 4, 1988, in Adelaide, South Australia to his parents: father Paul Williamson and mother, Sharon Cahill.

2. Since he was 18, Alex has been performing stand-up comedy in Australia. In 2009, he was also a state finalist in Triple J’s Raw Comedy Award, according to Celebs Closet.

3. He currently has 482,000 followers on Instagram.

4. He’s interviewed famous AFL players such as Tom Scully, Jack Trengove, Kurt Tippett, Andrew Embley, and David Motlop.

5. It’s not clear whether or not Alex is dating anyone, but he does often post videos with funny “sex pranks” on Instagram.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Alex’s rep for comment, but did not yet receive a response.