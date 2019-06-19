Salma Hayek, 52, Is Stunning In Plunging Swimsuit On Vacation – See Pic

Salma Hayek looked stunning in her latest Instagram pic, which showed her eating in a plunging one-piece red bathing suit.

Salma Hayek, 52, is soaking up the sun! The Frida actress posted a new pic on Instagram on June 18, showing her enjoying a delicious seafood meal out by a pool. Salma took a pic in a red plunging bathing suit and wore her hair up in a bun, while she covered her eyes with black wayfarer sunglasses. She wore silver earrings and a bracelet, and ate shrimp, while holding another piece in her hand.

“This is how jarochas (girls from Veracruz) eat shrimp,” Salma joked in her Instagram caption. She then proceeded to collectively address her Veracruz ladies in Spanish. “Así es como comemos los camarones las jarochas #veracruzanos #food.” The beautiful landscape appears to be from her same trip from her Instagram a few days ago, in which she hashtagged St. Tropez.

On her post from a few days ago, Salma sat in front of the ocean, wearing a black tank top and tropical skirt. Salma let her wavy hair hang down, and she rocked a long gold necklace, black sunglasses, and a white hat. The actress sat on a ledge while looking off-camera.

Fans went wild over Salma’s latest pic. “U look beautiful and [the food looks] delicious,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “Definitely … delicioso! Saludos Salma!” Another person remarked, “You’re such a queen,” and wow, yes, we agree. We hope Salma’s enjoying her sunny vacation and her time in the water – it sure looks like she is from her Instagram account!