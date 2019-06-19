Melissa Gorga’s Daughter, Antonia, 13, Stuns In White Mini Dress At 8th Grade Graduation

Melissa Gorga’s 13-year-old look-alike daughter Antonia posed for pics with her mom and other family members after she graduated from 8th grade on June 19, and she looked great in a white lace dress.

Melissa Gorga, 40, and her family celebrated her daughter Antonia‘s 8th grade graduation on June 19 and she took to Instagram to share a pic from the special day! In the eye-catching snapshot, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star can be seen happily posing with 13-year-old Antonia, who looks all grown up in a stunning white lace mini dress, as well as husband Joe Gorga, 39, and their sons Gino, 11, and Joey, 8. “Officially a graduate 🎓 8th grade❤️ @joeygorga#antonia,” Melissa captioned the family pic.

It didn’t take long for fans to compliment Melissa’s daughter once she posted the new pic. “8th grade?!?!? She is gorgeous! In 8th grade I was still trying to figure out what type of socks to wear with my tennis shoes and how to perfect the perfect pony tail! 🙈😂🙈😂,” one follower wrote. “Omg congrats queen Antonia 👑,” another wrote. “Stunning family. Oh Joey. I don’t envy you and her future dating life,” a third joked.

Antonia’s graduation day pic was posted five days after Melissa shared equally nice photos of her mini-me daughter all dressed up for her 8th grade school dance. In those pics, Antonia showed off a bright red mini dress as she smiled and posed with her arms around her proud mom. “And just like that she’s off to the 8th grade dance💃🏻😭 I can’t believe she’ll be in high school next year.. I’m so proud of the strong, good hearted, athletic young lady she has turned into❤️ #myonlygirl,” Melissa captioned the photos.

It’s so exciting to see Antonia growing up before our very eyes and going through all these great milestones in life. We can’t wait to see more in the future!