Kylie Jenner: Why She’s Sure Jordyn Woods Has No Idea That Being Cozy With Ray J Was’ Distasteful’

Kylie Jenner hasn’t been affected by Jordyn Woods’ recent pic with her sister Kim Kardashian’s ex Ray J and isn’t letting it be a factor in her decision about whether or not she wants to reconcile their friendship.

Kylie Jenner, 21, isn’t wanting to reconcile her friendship with Jordyn Woods, 21, anytime soon, and it has nothing to do with the fact that she was recently seen in a pic with Kylie’s sister Kim Kardashian‘s ex Ray J, 38. “It’s extremely doubtful that Kylie would ever be open to reconciling her friendship with Jordyn, but it has nothing to do with her latest picture with Kim’s ex, Ray J,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Plus Kylie isn’t even sure Jordyn realized why this picture may have been distasteful at a time like this. But at this point, Kylie feels like too much has happened and she could never fully trust or confide in Jordyn ever again.”

Kylie’s decision also has to do with the feelings of not wanting to betray Khloe Kardashian, 34, since the reason Jordyn and Kylie stopped being friends was because Jordyn kissed Khloe’s now ex Tristan Thompson, 28. “Kylie would also never want Khloe to feel like she betrayed her because family always comes first for Kylie,” the source explained. “Kylie understands that there will be more events that both of them attend and she will continue to be cordial, but that’s where she draws the line. There’s no coming back from this in Kylie’s eyes.”

Jordyn made headlines on June 18 when she was seen in a photo with Ray J, who is known for creating the infamous sex tape with Kim, which leaked in 2007, when they crossed paths at the VH1 game show Hip Hop Squares. Jordyn’s mother Elizabeth Woods shared the photo to Instagram, which showed Jordyn and Ray J smiling and posing with Elizabeth and others. “So much fun filming @hiphopsquares!” Elizabeth captioned the photo. “Thank you for taking great care of me and @jordynwoods everyone was so kind and loving #teamigotthis #hiphopsquares.”