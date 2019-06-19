Jameela Jamil Calls Out Amber Rose For Promoting ‘Flat Tummy’ Tea While Pregnant: ‘Are We Kidding?’

Jameela Jamil slammed a special ‘pregnancy’ tea that Amber Rose actually defended! The model urged fans to ‘stop riding the bandwagon’ of tea-shaming.

The Instagram teas are evolving — there is now “Organic Pregnancy Tea.” Amber Rose, 35, promoted the product to her nearly 19 million Instagram followers on June 19, which the model held by her bare baby bump that currently holds her second child. A horrified Jameela Jamil, 33, screengrabbed Amber’s ad and tweeted, “FLAT TUMMY PRODUCTS FOR… PREGNANT WOMEN? Is this FDA approved? Are we… fu**ing… KIDDING?” Although the pregnancy tea hails from Flat Tummy Co., famous for its detox teas, Amber promised that this wasn’t your average influencer tea. “This is not a detox tea – it’s specially designed to help reduce occasional nausea and support digestion during pregnancy – haters stop riding the bandwagon and think for yourselves,” Amber wrote in her ad.

Regardless of the tea’s purpose, Jameela was fuming that yet another celebrity partnered up with a major tea company that targets young women on social media. “So many women, with such big platforms, promoting such irresponsible fu**sh*t, that it blows my mind,” the NBC star tweeted on Wednesday. The sitcom star even shared Amber’s ad to her activism page, I Weigh, and wrote, “NO AMBER ROSE, NO.” Nutritionist and personal trainer Amanda Carneiro even warned against the dangers of these tea products in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife! “Many of the flat tummy and slimming teas products being promoted are just expensive formulations of teas that have a natural mild laxative effect,” Carneiro told us. “It’s just a marketing gimmick!”

But the teas can potentially be harmful for more reasons than its laxative effects alone, according to certified holistic health coach Kristin Kilmer. “If the intestines are compromised with leaky gut or autoimmune issues such as Crohn’s disease, high doses of the teas could cause more irritation which could also lead to mal-absorbed nutrients,” she told HollywoodLife. However, Kilmer did admit that most of the tea’s ingredients are “actually pretty healthy and safe,” and explained that its the Senna leaf which is “controversial” because the ingredient “acts as a laxative and for some people, they can become dependent on it and their bowels stop functioning normally.”

FLAT TUMMY PRODUCTS FOR… PREGNANT WOMEN? Is this FDA approved? Are we… fucking… KIDDING? @US_FDA pic.twitter.com/EkRWPVJIv5 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) June 19, 2019

So many women, with such big platforms, promoting such irresponsible fuckshit, that it blows my mind. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) June 19, 2019

Jameela is not backing down on her stance against diet supplements and detox teas, as she has called out the likes of Kim and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Cardi B. While the actress has made it clear before that she isn’t trying to “cancel anyone,” she has been vocal about creating a culture that’s not weight-obsessed (or pushes weight loss products for quick cash). “I’m developing a thing called the F*cksh*t Detox…it’s like a juice fast, but instead, you just eliminate all of the bad, toxic people and things that are in your life, rather than food,” Jameela announced at the BlogHer Health conference in Los Angeles on Jan. 25.