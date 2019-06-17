Teresa Giudice ‘Doesn’t Hate’ ‘RHONJ’ Co-Star Jackie Anymore: Her Drama With Joe Has ‘Softened Her’

Teresa Giudice may not ‘like’ her ‘RHONJ’ co-star Jackie Goldschneider, but their previous spats won’t roll into Season 10. That’s because Teresa is a ‘totally different human now’!

Family drama means less co-star drama for Teresa Giudice, 47, in Season 10 of The Real Houswives of New Jersey. “Teresa Giudice is a totally different human now than she even was a year ago,” a source close to the production EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “This season of RHONJ was very different for her as she really tried to not get wrapped up in the drama. She’s got her own real life drama to deal with, so she really wanted to get along with everyone.” As you recall, Teresa’s husband Joe Giudice, 47, has been in custody of ICE ever since he was released from prison on March 14, amid an ongoing deportation case. The stress was enough to distract Teresa from her feud with co-star Jackie Goldschneider, 42.

“[Teresa] has butted heads with Jackie and always has her tiffs with sister-in-law Melissa [Gorga], but at the end of the day, her life is juicy enough right now. She didn’t need to fight with anyone to make the show better,” our insider continues. So, yes — the olive branch that Teresa extended under Jackie’s Instagram picture on June 15 was the real deal. “Teresa commented on Jackie’s Instagram as a genuine gesture. She doesn’t hate her,” our source tells us, referring to the fire emojis that Teresa left under a photo of Jackie’s #OOTN (black leather pants and hot pink heels). Jackie made it a truce by replying with pink hearts and then commenting, “people can be civil, right?” But don’t look too hard into the friendly emoji exchange — these two aren’t BFFs.

“Does [Teresa] like Jackie? No,” our source clarifies. “Will she be cordial, civil and kind? Yes, because she’s in a different place in her life.” Jackie even reached out to Teresa as the Bravo star awaits Joe’s potential move to Italy, far away from her and their four daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10. “Jackie has let her know, like the other cast [members], that she is here for her and feels for her. And Teresa does appreciate that.” However, Teresa plans to keep her and Jackie’s relationship professional: “She won’t utilize [Jackie] because they aren’t friends, but they are co-workers. They tolerate each other and Jackie found Teresa’s comment kind. Teresa’s real life situation has softened her tremendously and changed her a lot.”

You would have never expected to see Teresa leave fire emojis under Jackie’s Instagram photos during Season 9 of RHONJ. The mother of four infamously blasted Jackie as a “stalker” for attending one of her book signings years ago, and even recalled what Jackie supposedly said at that fateful meeting. “‘I’m your biggest fan!’ She said, ‘I can’t believe I’m here, standing next to you and Melissa’ the first time she met me,” Teresa told host Andy Cohen at the Season 9 reunion that aired on Feb. 20. However, Jackie explained that she was already a fan of the show, and happened to pass by the shoe store that was hosting Teresa’s book singing.

But “stalker” wasn’t the only harsh label that Jackie received, as Teresa even called her newer co-star a “cold-hearted b**ch” for her comments about Joe! And here we are now, with Teresa and Jackie proving they can be “civil” on set and on the ‘gram.