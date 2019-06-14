‘Real Housewives’ Fights Get Replaced With ASMR Whispers & The Videos Are ‘GOLD’

If you haven’t seen ‘Real Housewives’ fights replaced with ASMR whispers yet, then you’re in for a real treat because these fan-edited clips are pure ‘GOLD’. Fans are also saying they’re the ‘funniest f***ing s***’.

Real Housewives fans are going wild on Twitter over new fan-edited clips of the series — specifically the franchise’s most popular fight scenes — where the yelling has been replaced with ASMR whispers. “This deserves EVERY AWARD EVER,” one Twitter user wrote in response to watching an edited clip of a Season 5 episode of RHOBH, during which Lisa Rinna and Eileen Davidson are seen fighting with Kim Richards in Amsterdam. While the fight scene was already iconic on its own, this new version that’s been edited with ASMR whispers is the funniest thing we’ve seen in a very long time (watch it below). And we’re not just saying that.

The ASMR trend has taken off recently, and many fans have posted their own versions of Real Housewives fights with ASMR whispers on social media, so there a lot to watch, but we’ve posted our two favorites below. The first is the infamous RHOBH fight we mentioned above, and the second consists of a number of Real Housewives fights, including Teresa Giudice‘s famous table flip from RHONJ, Bethenny Frankel telling Kelly Bensimon to “go to sleep” on RHONY, Aviva Drescher throwing her artificial leg across the room, and RHOC‘s Tamra Judge screaming “that’s my opinion” during a reunion fight with Vicki Gunvalson. “Watching Real Housewives clips with ASMR voiceovers is my new guilty pleasure,” another Twitter user wrote, and we couldn’t agree more. Watch the videos below and see why everyone’s going wild over these new clips!

Kim Richards vs. Eileen Davidson and Lisa Rinna in Amsterdam ASMR pic.twitter.com/CW5zfp9TL4 — T. Kyle 🏳️‍🌈 (@tkylemac) June 14, 2019

For those, who may not be aware, ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) is defined as “a feeling of well-being combined with a tingling sensation in the scalp and down the back of the neck, as experienced by some people in response to a specific gentle stimulus, often a particular sound.”