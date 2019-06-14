20+ Delicious Cocktail Recipes To Celebrate Dad This Father’s Day
Cheers to dad! Indulge in these yummy cocktails with your father this Sunday for Father’s Day!
Spring High Ball
2 parts The Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve
3 parts lavender sparkling water
1 lavender sprig
Fill a highball glass with ice. Add 2 parts Founder’s Reserve and 3 parts lavender sparkling water. Garnish with lavender sprig.
Crafted Paloma
2 parts Altos Plata
2 part Fresh Grapefruit Juice
1 part Lemon Juice
½ part Agave Syrup
Pinch of Salt
Frost the glass rim with salt and crushed pink peppercorns. Pour all the ingredients except the grapefruit juice into the glass. Mix using the ALTOS molinillo to dissolve the agave syrup. Fill the glass with ice and finish with the pink grapefruit juice. Garnish with half slice of pink grapefruit.
Malibu Lime Mojito
2 parts Malibu Lime
.75 parts Fresh Lime Juice
3 parts Soda water
10 Mint leaves
Add mint leaves to a chilled highball glass and fill with ice cubes, Add Malibu Lime and fresh lime juice. Top up with soda water and garnish with a mint sprig.
Black Tap’s Fudgie the Beer Float
1 can of Captain Lawrence Brewing Co.’s Fudgie the Beer
Pours it over a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Top it with a mountain of whipped cream with a cherry on top
Ketel One Pineapple Jalapeno Smash
6 fresh pineapple chunks (1 inch)
1-2 slices fresh jalapeno
Half of a lime, juiced
1.5 oz Ketel One Family-Made Vodka
3 oz pineapple juice
In a mason jar or shaker, add pineapple, jalapeno, and lime juice. Muddle together until smashed and combined. Add vodka, pineapple juice, and a few ice cubes. Cover and shake. In an Old-Fashioned glass add ice, and pour cocktail into glass. Garnish with pineapple or jalapeno slices as desired.
Good News, Everyone Created by Matt Gumm (The Waiting Room, Portland), inspired by his best friend Ben
1.5 oz Duck fat washed Russell’s Reserve 6 Year Old
0.75 oz Campari
0.5 oz Cynar
0.5 oz Cinzano Vermouth
1 dash orange bitters
3 drops dark chocolate bitters
Add ingredients into mixing glass with ice. Stir for approximately 12 seconds. Strain into smoked double rocks glass over 1 large cube. With expressed orange peel for garnish. To smoke glass. Add a pinch of Virginia #1 pipe tobacco to a place light with torch until smoldering and cover with double rocks glass. Allow glass to fill with smoke as you are building cocktail. Discard after cocktail is made.
elit TUXDEDO
1 ½ parts elit® Vodka
½ part dry vermouth
1 dash Maraschino Liqueur
1 dash Absinthe
2 dashes orange bitters
2 dashes Angostura bitters
Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Stir and fine strain into chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with lemon twist.
Cenote Classic Paloma
2 oz Cenote Blanco Tequila
1⁄2 oz Fresh lime juice
Grapefruit soda, to top
Add tequila and lime juice to a highball glass filled with ice. Fill with grapefruit soda and stir briefly. Garnish with a lime wedge or grapefruit wedge.
Cenote Spicy Paloma
1.5oz Cenote Blanco Tequila
0.5 oz Ancho Reyes
1 oz Grapefruit Juice
0.5 Lime Juice
0.5 Serrano Infused Agave Syrup
Top with Top Chico. Garnish with Tajin Rim
Se Busca Mezcal Mule
1.5 oz Se Busca Joven Mezcal
0.5 oz Lime Juice
4 oz Ginger Beer
Put all ingredients in a highball glass or copper mug and stir. Garnish with a lime wedge.
Old Al Halley Created by Josh Cameron (Boulton & Watt, NYC), inspired by his grandfather
1.5 oz Russell’s Reserve 10 Year Old
0.75 oz Cinzano 1757 Vermouth
0.75 oz Campari
3 dashes Old Fashioned Bitters
Combine all ingredients and store in an oak barrel for two weeks. Once ready to serve, stir with ice, pour over big rock, garnish with expressed orange peel.
Bayou Rum Apricot Old Fashioned
2 parts Bayou Rum Single Barrel
1/2 part apricot syrup*
2 dash angostura bitters
2 dash pecan or walnut bitters
Kentucky Owl Confiscated
Serve the Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey neat and enjoy
Sparkling Summer Punch by Trevor Schneider, National Reyka Ambassador
1 part Reyka
½ part Solerno
½ part fresh lemon juice
½ part vanilla simple syrup** (equal parts water & sugar)
½ part pomegranate juice (POM)
½ part sparkling water
Glass: Reyka Singles
Garnish: Mint Sprig
Method: Shake
Combine all ingredients together in a cocktail shaker and shake/strain. Garnish with mint sprig. **Vanilla syrup – Make a normal simple syrup, equal parts water & sugar. For every 24oz of simple syrup, add 1oz vanilla extract.
Fall for Daqs by Ashley Thomas, National Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum Ambassador
1½ parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum
½ part Lime Juice
1 part Pomegranate juice
Dash of grenadine
Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice, shake and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with pomegranate seeds.
El Color Rojo by Jaime Salas, National Milagro Ambassador
1½ parts Milagro Reposado
1 part Fresh Lemon Juice
.2 parts Rosé Wine
½ part Light Agave Nectar
½ Crème de Cassis
Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Add ice, shake and strain over fresh ice into a red wine glass. Garnish: Blackberries and Raspberries.
Basil Mezcal Sour from Sir Henri Penthouse
1 oz Mezcal Tequila
1 oz Tequila Blanco
.5 oz Cointreau
.5 oz Lemon
muddle Mint
.5 oz Honey
1 Egg White
Flamingo
1 1/2 oz of Mezcal Unión Joven
2 oz of fresh grapefruit juice
1 oz of natural syrup
1 dash of Angostura bitter
Garnish: slice of grapefruit and rosemary
Pour the grapefruit and lemon juice in a shaker with ice, then add natural syrup and Mezcal Unión Joven. Shake and serve, top with three dashes of Angostura bitter. Garnish with a slice of grapefruit and rosemary.
Old Hat created by the master mixologists at Bull in China (Portland)
2 oz. Uncle Nearest 1856 Premium Aged Whiskey
0.25 oz. allspice dram
Barspoon maple syrup
4 dashes Angostura® Bitters
Pinch of salt
Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir to chill, then strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with an orange peel.
Mutti® Mary By Chef Mark Strausman
3 oz. Mutti® Finely Chopped Tomatoes (Polpa) or Mutti® Tomato Puree (Passata)
1 oz. olive juice
2 teaspoons grated horseradish
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Pinch of salt and pepper
1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce
2 oz. vodka
Mix all the non-alcoholic ingredients in a small pitcher or cocktail shaker. Fill a highball or stem glass with ice. Pour half the vodka over the ice then add the Mutti® Mary mixture. Place a celery stick in the glass and drizzle in remaining vodka; garnish with olives, lemon and basil.
Boulevardier on Saturn Created by Kelsey Hoffman (Rye Bar, Louisville), inspired by her friend Carolyn
1.5 oz Russell’s Reserve 6 Year Old Rye
0.5 oz Campari
0.5 oz Sweet vermouth
0.75 oz Lemon Juice
0.5 oz Passionfruit Juice
0.25 oz Orgeat Syrup
0.25 oz Falernum
Pinch of salt
Flash blend all ingredients with pebble ice and garnish with a lemon twist around a cherry.
Basic Vodka Bloody
Add ice cubes and lemon slice into a large glass
Add 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce, 3 dashes hot sauce, 1 tsp fresh lemon juice, and a dash of pepper
Stir to coat ice and glass
Pour 4oz Bloody Mary mix, 2 oz Basic Vodka®, stir
Garnish with celery stick
Num Pang Kitchen’s Lychee + Ginger Froze
1 – 1.5L Bottle of Rose
48 oz Lychee in syrup
6 oz Peeled & Minced Fresh Ginger
1 – Cup Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice
Add all ingredients into large container; blend by hand; freeze until desired consistency; Pour into glass and garnish on top with whole lychee fruit
Hard Frescos Mexican Shand
1 part Hard Frescos Tamarind™
1 part Mexican Beer
Serve chilled with lime
Bitter Cola by Kimball House, Atlanta
Don Ciccio & Figli’s Luna
Torino Vermouth
Sassafrass
Seltzer
Oceanaire’s Tiki Mule
1.5 oz. Ron Zacapa 23Rum
.5 oz. Hibiscus-Ginger Syrup
.5 oz. Grapefruit-Cinnamon Syrup
.75 oz. Fresh LimeJuice
.25 oz. Liber & Co. Orgeat Syrup*
2 oz. Fever-Tree Club Soda
Add all ingredients EXCEPT Club Soda to mixing glass with ice. Shake and strain into Tiki Glass over crushed ice. Top with Club Soda Garnish with EdibleFlower. *Liber & Co. OrgeatSyrup contains almonds.
Brockmans Gin Bold Fashioned
1 ½ oz. Brockmans Gin
½ oz. Rhubarb Amaro
3 dashes Rhubarb Bitters
2 dashes Angostura Bitters
Stir in a mixing glass and serve over ice in an Old Fashioned glass. Garnish with an orange wedge studded with cloves.
El Boulevardiero Created by Manny Nieves (Seven Grand, LA), inspired by his boss and mentor
1.75 oz Russell’s Reserve 10 Year Old
0.5 oz Mango-infused Campari
0.5 oz Aperol
0.75 oz Cinzano Vermouth Bianco
4 dashes passion fruit bitters
Stirred over a rock
Tajin half rim and lime twist
Add ingredients into mixing glass with ice. Stir for approximately 12 seconds. Strain into double rocks glass over 1 large cube. With tajin rim and lime twist.