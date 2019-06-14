20+ Delicious Cocktail Recipes To Celebrate Dad This Father’s Day

Cheers to dad! Indulge in these yummy cocktails with your father this Sunday for Father’s Day!

Spring High Ball

2 parts The Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve

3 parts lavender sparkling water

1 lavender sprig

Fill a highball glass with ice. Add 2 parts Founder’s Reserve and 3 parts lavender sparkling water. Garnish with lavender sprig.

Crafted Paloma

2 parts Altos Plata

2 part Fresh Grapefruit Juice

1 part Lemon Juice

½ part Agave Syrup

Pinch of Salt

Frost the glass rim with salt and crushed pink peppercorns. Pour all the ingredients except the grapefruit juice into the glass. Mix using the ALTOS molinillo to dissolve the agave syrup. Fill the glass with ice and finish with the pink grapefruit juice. Garnish with half slice of pink grapefruit.

Malibu Lime Mojito

2 parts Malibu Lime

.75 parts Fresh Lime Juice

3 parts Soda water

10 Mint leaves

Add mint leaves to a chilled highball glass and fill with ice cubes, Add Malibu Lime and fresh lime juice. Top up with soda water and garnish with a mint sprig.

Black Tap’s Fudgie the Beer Float

1 can of Captain Lawrence Brewing Co.’s Fudgie the Beer

Pours it over a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Top it with a mountain of whipped cream with a cherry on top

Ketel One Pineapple Jalapeno Smash

6 fresh pineapple chunks (1 inch)

1-2 slices fresh jalapeno

Half of a lime, juiced

1.5 oz Ketel One Family-Made Vodka

3 oz pineapple juice

In a mason jar or shaker, add pineapple, jalapeno, and lime juice. Muddle together until smashed and combined. Add vodka, pineapple juice, and a few ice cubes. Cover and shake. In an Old-Fashioned glass add ice, and pour cocktail into glass. Garnish with pineapple or jalapeno slices as desired.

Good News, Everyone Created by Matt Gumm (The Waiting Room, Portland), inspired by his best friend Ben

1.5 oz Duck fat washed Russell’s Reserve 6 Year Old

0.75 oz Campari

0.5 oz Cynar

0.5 oz Cinzano Vermouth

1 dash orange bitters

3 drops dark chocolate bitters

Add ingredients into mixing glass with ice. Stir for approximately 12 seconds. Strain into smoked double rocks glass over 1 large cube. With expressed orange peel for garnish. To smoke glass. Add a pinch of Virginia #1 pipe tobacco to a place light with torch until smoldering and cover with double rocks glass. Allow glass to fill with smoke as you are building cocktail. Discard after cocktail is made.

elit TUXDEDO

1 ½ parts elit® Vodka

½ part dry vermouth

1 dash Maraschino Liqueur

1 dash Absinthe

2 dashes orange bitters

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Stir and fine strain into chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with lemon twist.

Cenote Classic Paloma

2 oz Cenote Blanco Tequila

1⁄2 oz Fresh lime juice

Grapefruit soda, to top

Add tequila and lime juice to a highball glass filled with ice. Fill with grapefruit soda and stir briefly. Garnish with a lime wedge or grapefruit wedge.

Cenote Spicy Paloma

1.5oz Cenote Blanco Tequila

0.5 oz Ancho Reyes

1 oz Grapefruit Juice

0.5 Lime Juice

0.5 Serrano Infused Agave Syrup

Top with Top Chico. Garnish with Tajin Rim

Se Busca Mezcal Mule

1.5 oz Se Busca Joven Mezcal

0.5 oz Lime Juice

4 oz Ginger Beer

Put all ingredients in a highball glass or copper mug and stir. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Old Al Halley Created by Josh Cameron (Boulton & Watt, NYC), inspired by his grandfather

1.5 oz Russell’s Reserve 10 Year Old

0.75 oz Cinzano 1757 Vermouth

0.75 oz Campari

3 dashes Old Fashioned Bitters

Combine all ingredients and store in an oak barrel for two weeks. Once ready to serve, stir with ice, pour over big rock, garnish with expressed orange peel.

Bayou Rum Apricot Old Fashioned

2 parts Bayou Rum Single Barrel

1/2 part apricot syrup*

2 dash angostura bitters

2 dash pecan or walnut bitters

Kentucky Owl Confiscated

Serve the Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey neat and enjoy

Sparkling Summer Punch by Trevor Schneider, National Reyka Ambassador

1 part Reyka

½ part Solerno

½ part fresh lemon juice

½ part vanilla simple syrup** (equal parts water & sugar)

½ part pomegranate juice (POM)

½ part sparkling water

Glass: Reyka Singles

Garnish: Mint Sprig

Method: Shake

Combine all ingredients together in a cocktail shaker and shake/strain. Garnish with mint sprig. **Vanilla syrup – Make a normal simple syrup, equal parts water & sugar. For every 24oz of simple syrup, add 1oz vanilla extract.

Fall for Daqs by Ashley Thomas, National Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum Ambassador

1½ parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

½ part Lime Juice

1 part Pomegranate juice

Dash of grenadine

Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice, shake and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with pomegranate seeds.

El Color Rojo by Jaime Salas, National Milagro Ambassador

1½ parts Milagro Reposado

1 part Fresh Lemon Juice

.2 parts Rosé Wine

½ part Light Agave Nectar

½ Crème de Cassis

Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Add ice, shake and strain over fresh ice into a red wine glass. Garnish: Blackberries and Raspberries.

Basil Mezcal Sour from Sir Henri Penthouse

1 oz Mezcal Tequila

1 oz Tequila Blanco

.5 oz Cointreau

.5 oz Lemon

muddle Mint

.5 oz Honey

1 Egg White

Flamingo

1 1/2 oz of Mezcal Unión Joven

2 oz of fresh grapefruit juice

1 oz of natural syrup

1 dash of Angostura bitter

Garnish: slice of grapefruit and rosemary

Pour the grapefruit and lemon juice in a shaker with ice, then add natural syrup and Mezcal Unión Joven. Shake and serve, top with three dashes of Angostura bitter. Garnish with a slice of grapefruit and rosemary.

Old Hat created by the master mixologists at Bull in China (Portland)

2 oz. Uncle Nearest 1856 Premium Aged Whiskey

0.25 oz. allspice dram

Barspoon maple syrup

4 dashes Angostura® Bitters

Pinch of salt

Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir to chill, then strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with an orange peel.

Mutti® Mary By Chef Mark Strausman

3 oz. Mutti® Finely Chopped Tomatoes (Polpa) or Mutti® Tomato Puree (Passata)

1 oz. olive juice

2 teaspoons grated horseradish

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Pinch of salt and pepper

1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce

2 oz. vodka

Mix all the non-alcoholic ingredients in a small pitcher or cocktail shaker. Fill a highball or stem glass with ice. Pour half the vodka over the ice then add the Mutti® Mary mixture. Place a celery stick in the glass and drizzle in remaining vodka; garnish with olives, lemon and basil.

Boulevardier on Saturn Created by Kelsey Hoffman (Rye Bar, Louisville), inspired by her friend Carolyn

1.5 oz Russell’s Reserve 6 Year Old Rye

0.5 oz Campari

0.5 oz Sweet vermouth

0.75 oz Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Passionfruit Juice

0.25 oz Orgeat Syrup

0.25 oz Falernum

Pinch of salt

Flash blend all ingredients with pebble ice and garnish with a lemon twist around a cherry.

Basic Vodka Bloody

Add ice cubes and lemon slice into a large glass

Add 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce, 3 dashes hot sauce, 1 tsp fresh lemon juice, and a dash of pepper

Stir to coat ice and glass

Pour 4oz Bloody Mary mix, 2 oz Basic Vodka®, stir

Garnish with celery stick

Num Pang Kitchen’s Lychee + Ginger Froze

1 – 1.5L Bottle of Rose

48 oz Lychee in syrup

6 oz Peeled & Minced Fresh Ginger

1 – Cup Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice

Add all ingredients into large container; blend by hand; freeze until desired consistency; Pour into glass and garnish on top with whole lychee fruit

Hard Frescos Mexican Shand

1 part Hard Frescos Tamarind™

1 part Mexican Beer

Serve chilled with lime

Bitter Cola by Kimball House, Atlanta

Don Ciccio & Figli’s Luna

Torino Vermouth

Sassafrass

Seltzer

Oceanaire’s Tiki Mule

1.5 oz. Ron Zacapa 23Rum

.5 oz. Hibiscus-Ginger Syrup

.5 oz. Grapefruit-Cinnamon Syrup

.75 oz. Fresh LimeJuice

.25 oz. Liber & Co. Orgeat Syrup*

2 oz. Fever-Tree Club Soda

Add all ingredients EXCEPT Club Soda to mixing glass with ice. Shake and strain into Tiki Glass over crushed ice. Top with Club Soda Garnish with EdibleFlower. *Liber & Co. OrgeatSyrup contains almonds.

Brockmans Gin Bold Fashioned

1 ½ oz. Brockmans Gin

½ oz. Rhubarb Amaro

3 dashes Rhubarb Bitters

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Stir in a mixing glass and serve over ice in an Old Fashioned glass. Garnish with an orange wedge studded with cloves.

El Boulevardiero Created by Manny Nieves (Seven Grand, LA), inspired by his boss and mentor

1.75 oz Russell’s Reserve 10 Year Old

0.5 oz Mango-infused Campari

0.5 oz Aperol

0.75 oz Cinzano Vermouth Bianco

4 dashes passion fruit bitters

Stirred over a rock

Tajin half rim and lime twist

Add ingredients into mixing glass with ice. Stir for approximately 12 seconds. Strain into double rocks glass over 1 large cube. With tajin rim and lime twist.