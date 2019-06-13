Taylor Swift’s Response To People Blaming Her For Instagram Crashing Is The Best Thing Ever

There’s no doubt that Taylor Swift had the internet buzzing during her Instagram Live, where she announced new music on June 13! But, when IG crashed, some fans playfully blamed her. And, her clap is too funny!

Taylor Swift‘s got jokes! After Instagram unexpectedly crashed on June 13 — the same day she revealed details about her forthcoming album, Lover on IG Live — fans swore it was the singer who caused the app to temporarily stop working. But, Tay, 29, wanted no part of the blame game. “I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative,” she jokingly replied to fan on Tumblr, who said she “broke” Instagram. Tay added a crying laughing emoji.

Then, Taylor revealed who really caused IG to crash. In the form of hashtags, the “ME!” singer wrote, “I DID NOT BREAK THE INSTAGRAM”,”YALL BROKE THE INSTAGRAM”. And, the fan who Tay replied to found her response hilarious. “SHE CAN FIGHT ME. SHE BROKE THE INSTAGRAM. (I LOVE HER 💗💗💗)”, the fan captioned a screenshot of the exchange to Instagram, tagging Taylor.

While Tay most likely wasn’t the culprit of IG’s temporary shutdown (it happens sometimes), she could have been partially to blame for any glitches in the internet sphere on Thursday. Why? — She finally gave Swifties some major insight into her “romantic” seventh studio album, Lover, which she revealed will be available on streaming services on August 23rd, 2019! But, fans won’t have to wait that long for new music.

📲 TU | Taylor’s response to people blaming her for #instagramdown 😂 pic.twitter.com/IHuQ6yrHf6 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) June 13, 2019

Taylor also revealed that she will release a new single, “You Need to Calm Down” on June 14, with the music video dropping on June 17. The Grammy-winner went on to explain how her new record involves an imaginative clothing collaboration with designer, Stella McCartney. And, after seeing her colorful, glittery cover art for Lover, Swifties are sure in for a treat. Not to mention, it’s no secret that Tay enjoys sequins!