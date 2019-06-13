Rachael Leigh Cook & ‘Originals’ Star Daniel Gillies Split After 15 Years Of Marriage

After 15 years of marriage and two young children, Rachael Leigh Cook and ‘The Originals’ star Daniel Gillies have made the sad decision to separate.

15 years of marriage in Hollywood is like a lifetime for most everyday couples. So it comes as a shock that after so many years together, Rachael Leigh Cook, 39, and Daniel Gillies, 43, have decided to separate. They made the sad joint announcement on Instagram via a June 13 post. “With deep gratitude for every year we have spent together and the thousands of beautiful memories shared, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. This decision isn’t one we have come to easily or lightly. We love and respect each other as parents, people and artists and look forward to maintaining the best parts of our relationship for many years to come,” the statement began.

“Your discretion in this matter is kindly requested for the sake of our children during this time of transition. Thank you to those of you who are already aware; for your tremendous compassion and understanding. Lots of love, Rachael and Daniel,” it continued. On Rachel’s post her caption was simply a red heart emoji, so it seems like there’s still a lot of love involved even if they weren’t able to make the marriage work after so many years together

The couple began dating in 2001 and married in 2004. They have two young children, daughter Charlotte, 5, and son Theodore, 4. Rachel shot to fame in the classic 1999 teen comedy She’s All That and has remained a working actress with roles on the tv series Psych and Perception, and she’s a regular star of romantic TV movies on the Hallmark Channel, including the “In The Vineyard” seasonal flicks. Daniel starred in The Originals on the CW from 2014-2018 playing Elijah Mikaelson, after portraying the character for four season on The Vampire Diaries.

Rachel last appeared on Daniel’s Instagram account on Jan. 3, when he posted a photo of her intently reading an old school recipe book about casseroles. Before that he shared a photo sweetly kissing Rachael on the head during a trip to Bali in Aug. of 2018. Rachael’s last IG post that showed Daniel was almost a year ago in July of 2018, and it was a throwback photo to 2010 when they adopted a puppy.