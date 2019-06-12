Tyler Blackburn Finally Addresses Ashley Benson Romance Rumors: ‘Sometimes The Lines Blurred A Little’

‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Tyler Blackburn revealed whether or not he ‘officially dated’ his on-screen beau, Ashley Benson, and how they actually ‘felt’ about one another!

So, was Hanna and Caleb’s romance just for the small screen? The Pretty Little Liars characters’ actors — Ashley Benson, 29, and Tyler Blackburn, 32 — had long been subjected to dating rumors, thanks to their intimate work relationship and that “first trimester” photo from 2015. Finally, Tyler gave us more clarity two years after the last PLL episode from the original series aired. In regards to their on-camera chemistry, Tyler said “it felt good” and “it felt real” in an interview for the Gender and Equality issue of PLAYBOY, which hits newsstands on June 18. And then he gave us a more straightforward answer.

“We never officially dated,” Tyler revealed. Explaining himself, he added, “In navigating our relationship—as co-workers but also as friends—sometimes the lines blurred a little. We had periods when we felt more for each other, but ultimately we’re good buds. For the most part, those rumors made us laugh. But then sometimes we’d be like, ‘Did someone see us hugging the other night?’ She was a huge part of a huge change in my life, so I’ll always hold her dear.”

Haleb’s love will forever live in our hearts, even if the rumors just made Tyler and Ashley chuckle. Tyler is now dating an “amazing” guy, which he told PLAYBOY after coming out as bisexual in April 2019. And as you probably know by now, Ashley and model Cara Delevingne, 26, appear to be smitten with one another, ever since being linked to one another in May 2018. A year later, and they were even seen lugging a sex bench into a home in Los Angeles on May 28 — so, yeah, they’re doing pretty good. Cara even defended Ashley against a homophobic troll on April 29, and seemingly confirmed their rumored relationship in her clapback: “You are f***ing disgusting! If you have a problem with true love then come and say this s**t to my face instead pathetically hating through Instagram.”